Germany surrendered less than 1 year later

The Normandy landings breached a continent the Nazis had transformed into a fortress. It was the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany and a major turning point in the war. On May 7, 1945—less than one year after D-Day— Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allies.

[Pictured: Allied soldier parachutes and supplies fill the sky over the beachhead between Marseilles and Nice during the Allied Invasion of France in August 1944.]

