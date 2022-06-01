D-Day films have become part of American popular culture

The Normandy invasion has been the subject of countless movies and television series, some of which are considered to be among the finest films ever made. At the top of nearly every D-Day movie best-of list is Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.” In one of the most notorious episodes in Oscars history , the celebrated Normandy epic lost out to Harvey Weinstein’s “Shakespeare in Love” for Best Picture at the 1999 Academy Awards after the now-disgraced producer muscled his period piece through with a campaign of backroom bullying and politicking.

[Pictured: Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks at work on the set of “Saving Private Ryan” in 1998.]