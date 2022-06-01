ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

D-Day films have become part of American popular culture

By Paramount Pictures/Fotos International // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNvcS_0fwLZSXO00

The Normandy invasion has been the subject of countless movies and television series, some of which are considered to be among the finest films ever made. At the top of nearly every D-Day movie best-of list is Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.” In one of the most notorious episodes in Oscars history , the celebrated Normandy epic lost out to Harvey Weinstein’s “Shakespeare in Love” for Best Picture at the 1999 Academy Awards after the now-disgraced producer muscled his period piece through with a campaign of backroom bullying and politicking.

[Pictured: Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks at work on the set of “Saving Private Ryan” in 1998.]

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best plot twists in movie history

What are the best plot twists in movie history? There’s no better feeling as a film fan than watching a movie for the first time, completely unaware of what’s to come, and then being hit with an incredible, shocking plot twist that blows your mind. We love that kind of experience, so we’ve compiled a list of the best movies when it comes to plot twists.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This John Wayne Western Caused Quentin Tarantino to Alter His Career Plans

Throughout his legendary career, John Wayne was part of nearly 200 different films and TV series, many of which have gone down in history as true classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood. That said, with a career as long as John Wayne’s, it’s virtually unavoidable to produce a flop or two. And at the tail end of his 50 years on camera, it finally happened.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steven Spielberg
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Terry Gilliam was turned down for Harry Potter, and hated it

The Harry Potter movies are some of the most beloved films ever to hit the big screen. However, not everyone is a fan of the cinematic Wizarding World, and filmmaker Terry Gilliam, who was originally up to direct the first movie in the franchise, hasn’t been shy about dishing out criticism.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Popular Culture#American
Popculture

Disney+ Just Added a Forgotten Fox Show

Disney+'s streaming library just grew with the addition of a forgotten and entirely unexpected title. Disney+ added The Finder, Fox's short-lived Bones spinoff. The series was quietly added to the streaming lineup on May 20 alongside the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias and the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Trailer's Terrible Reception Forces Marvel Studios to Redo 'Bad' CGI

Expectations are incredibly high for the grand arrival of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and after a grueling wait, fans of the billion-dollar franchise finally got to see a glimpse at the character played by Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. However,...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

12 great sci-fi movies you can watch at home

Science fiction, to echo Ursula K. Le Guin, is not predictive, but descriptive. While most science fiction films attempt (and fail) to extrapolate the ideas and concerns of their respective present to predict what the world may look like in the not-so-distant future, these extrapolations ultimately amount to stories that exist in conversation with the hopes and fears of the times in which they were conceived.
MOVIES
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Digital Trends

June 2022 movie guide: Jurassic World set to conquer

June 2022 is a big month for Jurassic Park fans. Jurassic World Dominion, the third and final chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy, not only features several actors from the last two movies, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also sees the return of several key actors from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ex-Video Store Clerks Quentin Tarantino, Roger Avary Launch Podcast to Talk VHS Tapes

Click here to read the full article. A decade before Quentin Tarantino and screenwriter Roger Avary collaborated on Pulp Fiction, they were a couple of clerks renting out Betamax tapes at Video Archives in Manhattan Beach, California. Now the pair will be looking back on their video store days in The Video Archives Podcast, which will launch via SiriusXM’s Stitcher platform on July 19. It will be available on major podcasting platforms. Tarantino purchased Video Archives’ library when the store closed in 1995 and used it to rebuild the shop in his home. For each episode of the podcast, which will...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Talking With Tami

‘Pinocchio’ To Appear On Disney Plus & Trailer

The global celebration of Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action “Pinocchio” on Disney+ Day, September 8. The teaser trailer and key art for the film, starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans, are available now. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney+ will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic in the coming months.
ANAHEIM, CA
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Revived Box Office, But Faceless Villains & Formulaic Plot Pale Compared To Great War Films Like ‘The Best Years Of Our Lives’

Click here to read the full article. Having paid my $8.50 to see Top Gun: Maverick last weekend, my local cineplex inadvertently improved my appreciation of the film. For three minutes the sound clicked off and, minus dialogue, I was instantly caught up in the soaring jets, hyper-caffeinated cast and the durable charisma of its star. Then sound returned, the story unfolded and reality set in: This is not really a plot but a superbly crafted business plan, half video game and half military recruitment film. It’s the perfect structure for a Tom Cruise genre-bashing blockbuster. Historians may ultimately cite the...
NFL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy