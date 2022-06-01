ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Thousands of paratroopers landed first

By Photo12/UIG // Getty Images
 2 days ago

After the aerial bombardment, but before the beach landings, 24,000 American, Canadian, and British paratroopers parachuted in behind enemy lines to secure the beaches’ exits. The same heavy cloud coverage that hindered the Omaha Beach bombardment also foiled the paratroopers. Many units ended up far away from their intended landing zones amid the chaos.

[Pictured: A U.S. infantry paratroop regiment is shown inside a C-47 transport in England in the early hours of June 6, 1944.]

