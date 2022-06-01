ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A massive bombardment preceded the invasion

By Photo12/UIG // Getty Images
The mighty German Atlantic Wall and its sprawling coastal fortifications were the targets of a crushing Allied aerial bombardment that preceded the infantry invasion. On June 6, shortly after midnight, 2,200 Allied bombers attacked German positions to soften the landing zones for amphibious troops. One of the reasons Omaha Beach was so bloody was that thick cloud coverage in that area rendered the bombing campaign at Omaha ineffective, leaving enemy infrastructure—and guns—in perfect working order.

[Pictured: Soldiers load 2,000-pound bombs on aircraft in England prior to D-Day.]

