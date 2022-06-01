German casualties exceeded 240,000

Related
German "Zeitenwende" to materialize in encrypted radios, ships and air defence
BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany will use a 100 billion euro special fund set up for its military to buy encrypted radios, new frigates and corvettes and a short range air defence system, according to a draft seen by Reuters and a defence source. The draft gives a broad...
Missiles Rain Down On Russian Tank Column
In a video shared by Ukrainian military officials, missiles rain down on a column of Russian tanks in a field.
17 of America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Special forces are highly trained military units created to perform unconventional covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They size up potential threats, remove strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous areas. Many nations have special operations units, and no country has more of them than the […]
At Last, The U.S. Military Won't Have Bases Named After Confederates
Benning, Bragg and Lee Demoted; Panel recommends naming installations after Women, Black Americans For The First Time
Killed in World War II, B-24 Liberator gunner accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Adolph “Leonard” Olenik, 19, a gunner of a B-24 Liberator killed during World War II, has been accounted for.
A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva
On March 9, 1862, the Union warship Monitor met its Confederate counterpart, Virginia. After a four-hour exchange of fire, the two fought to a draw. It was the first battle of ironclads. In one day, every wooden ship of the line of every naval power became immediately obsolete. On December...
The Longest Siege In Military History
The current Russian invasion of Ukraine has involved several brutal sieges of cities and towns alike. Many civilians have been killed along with members of the military. The most widely followed of these was the Mariupol steel plant. A small number of Ukrainian soldiers held off a much larger Russian military force. In American history, […]
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. Army in Alaska is rebranding and reorganizing into the 11th Airborne Division
The Army is reorganizing its Alaska assets. In June, the units under the command umbrella of U.S. Army Alaska, including the 1st and 4th brigade combat teams based at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson respectively, will be rebranded as the 11th Airborne Division. “I’ve been calling it a reckoning,”...
Killed in World War II, Army Pvt. Wildman accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
Highest Ranking Officers in U.S. Military History
Designated ranks in the United States Armed Forces serve to denote a clear leadership structure and chain of command within the various branches. During wartime, however, a higher chain of command is sometimes necessary, as a single military officer may be put in charge of air, land, and sea units during battle. (Read more about […]
Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia
Steve Melnikoff wore the patch during the D-Day invasion of Europe 78 years ago as he crouched in a tank landing ship off Omaha Beach, German artillery shells screaming over his head. He wore it the next day, too, as his unit in the 29th Infantry Division secured a position behind enemy lines under heavy fire, and for another 11 months amid some of the bloodiest fighting in history. Melnikoff, ...
BBC
World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked
On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission
SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths. On several occasions from April 26 to May 26, aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force...
This Is the Greatest Fighter Pilot in Aviation History
A 24/7 Wall St. analysis reveals that the greatest fighter pilot in history was a German ace in World War II.
50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History
There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
Last RAF hero who sank Adolf Hitler's Tirpitz battleship dies three weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday
The last of the RAF heroes who sank Adolf Hitler’s fearsome warship, the Tirpitz, has died at the age of 100. Sydney Grimes was a wireless operator on a Lancaster bomber on the final two of the three daring raids 617 Squadron made on the ship, dubbed ‘The Beast’ by Winston Churchill.
Nearly 82,000 Americans went to war and never came home — It's up to us to find them
The last Monday of May marks a somber note as the nation reflects and remembers; there aren’t folded flags nor are there gravesites to visit for the families of 81,600 Americans still missing from past wars, there are only questions — what happened?
This Is Every Country That Has Surrendered to the US
The United States has been at war for many years in its nearly 246-year history. Some sources contend the U.S. has been in some form of conflict – declared war, undeclared war, armed intervention – for 90% of its history dating back to its founding. In some of the wars in which the United States […]
Deadliest Battles in US History
The U.S. has one of the largest, best-funded, and most successful militaries in modern world history. More than 42 million Americans have served in the military during war time since the American Revolution, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of these troops paid the ultimate price – over 650,000 Americans have been killed […]
Honoring the Japanese-American soldiers who fought in WWII
As we observe Memorial Day, we take a look back at the often overlooked 33,000 Japanese-Americans who served during World War II. Barry Peterson tells the story of the 442nd Regiment, which was mostly made up of Japanese-American soldiers fighting even while their family members were forced into internment camps.
