ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

It was supposed to happen a month earlier

By Mirrorpix via Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSQBV_0fwLZIxM00

The D-Day invasion was originally planned for May 1944. There weren’t enough landing craft ready, though, so Eisenhower had to postpone the attack for a month.

[Pictured: Pilots of the American 8th Air Force receive instructions after an air raid in March 1944.]

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
24/7 Wall St.

Most Common Guns in the US Army

Today’s American combat soldiers are trained to use some of the most advanced mass-produced portable firearms ever developed. These weapons are typically lighter than their predecessors, with more effective range, more accessories, and improved reliability. To compile a list of the guns used by American soldiers in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

The Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase

WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said Wednesday. In a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, Kendall said the Air Force began early experimental prototyping on NGAD in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

A new mustache policy for airmen has arrived

Somewhere, Robin Olds is smiling. Effective immediately, airmen will now be able to grow their mustaches past the width of their lips, but by “no more than 1/4 inch beyond a vertical line drawn from the corner of the mouth,” according to a press release from the Air Force. However, no portion of the mustache can extend below the lip line of the upper lip or “go beyond the horizontal line extending across the the corner of the mouth.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy