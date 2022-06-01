It was supposed to happen a month earlier

Related
This is the $13 billion US Navy aircraft carrier Trump constantly complained looked 'really bad,' according to his former defense chief
Trump's former defense secretary said that he had tried to address Trump's complaints about the ship many times but eventually just gave up.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle
Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound
The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert
Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First woman to command US aircraft carrier didn't even know she could get the job
Tokyo (CNN) — Amy Bauernschmidt is the rarest of the rare. The 51-year-old is in a select group of United States Navy officers: The commanders of the 11 aircraft carriers in the US fleet. Capt. Bauernschmidt is the only woman in that group. In fact, she's the only woman...
NFL・
US Air Force test shows the A-10 Warthog can take out modern tanks with armor improvements with its powerful cannon
Attack aircraft unleashed armor-piercing incendiary rounds against up-armored surrogate main battle tanks, rendering them inoperative.
Fox News
Air Force cadets who refused COVID vaccine will graduate, but won't receive commissions
Three Air Force Academy cadets who the force initially said would not be allowed to graduate over their refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will receive their degrees this month, but they will not receive commissions. The Academy's board conducted a "standard review" and recommended that the three seniors...
US Air Force's newest stealth bomber to take its first flight in 2023
The Air Force Magazine reported that, the U.S. Air Force had pushed back the first flight test for its newest stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, by another six months. This means that the aircraft will remain grounded in 2022. The U.S. Air Force has not introduced a bomber aircraft in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Air Force to end preferred basing for enlisted as it changes how airmen find new jobs
The Air Force this month will suspend its 4-year-old “base of preference” program for airmen who are on at least their second enlistment contract, saying it fails to send most applicants to the installations they want. Stopping the initiative at the end of May can also offer the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Air Force splits ship in half with newly modified ship-killer bomb
The Air Force released a new video last week showing the second test of a newly modified bomb dropped by an F-15 fighter jet splitting a ship target in half and instantly sinking it. The test was held April 28 at the 12,000-square mile Eglin Gulf Test and Training Range...
At Last, The U.S. Military Won't Have Bases Named After Confederates
Benning, Bragg and Lee Demoted; Panel recommends naming installations after Women, Black Americans For The First Time
New Wings For A-10s Arrive As Air Force Wants Warthogs Retired In Five Years
Boeing.The re-winging program is happening as the USAF strangles the A-10 force in other ways in hopes to finally ground the type by 2028.
Most Common Guns in the US Army
Today’s American combat soldiers are trained to use some of the most advanced mass-produced portable firearms ever developed. These weapons are typically lighter than their predecessors, with more effective range, more accessories, and improved reliability. To compile a list of the guns used by American soldiers in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the […]
The US Army only ever fired one nuclear artillery shell from its 'Atomic Annie' cannon, and this is what it looked like
Here's what it looked like when the atomic cannon fired its one and only nuclear shot. The blast was as powerful as the one that devastated Hiroshima.
americanmilitarynews.com
The new Air Force Ones are late, so the old planes need more cash, official says
The U.S. Air Force will need more funding to keep the two Air Force One presidential jets flying at least two to three years longer than planned due to Boeing’s stumbles in building two new replacements. Andrew Hunter, the Air Force’s top acquisition official, told a House subcommittee Thursday...
Killed in World War II, B-24 Liberator gunner accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Adolph “Leonard” Olenik, 19, a gunner of a B-24 Liberator killed during World War II, has been accounted for.
KEYT
US Navy chief defends plan to scrap troubled warships even though some are less than 3 years old
The chief of the US Navy defended the service’s plans to scrap nine relatively new warships in the coming fiscal year even as the service tries to keep up with China’s growing fleet. Three of the littoral combat ships slated for decommissioning are less than three years old.
MilitaryTimes
The Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase
WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said Wednesday. In a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, Kendall said the Air Force began early experimental prototyping on NGAD in...
US Navy aircraft carrier to be broken down for just a cent arrives at scrapyard after 16,000-mile final voyage
The warship served for nearly 50 years and spent more than a decade in mothballs before the Navy made a deal to scrap it for a cent.
MilitaryTimes
A new mustache policy for airmen has arrived
Somewhere, Robin Olds is smiling. Effective immediately, airmen will now be able to grow their mustaches past the width of their lips, but by “no more than 1/4 inch beyond a vertical line drawn from the corner of the mouth,” according to a press release from the Air Force. However, no portion of the mustache can extend below the lip line of the upper lip or “go beyond the horizontal line extending across the the corner of the mouth.”
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0