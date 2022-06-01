Nature played a key role

Poor weather almost caused another delay in June, but this time, Eisphower decided to attack. Relying on natural illumination, the Allies had to invade during a full moon, and by June 5, that window was beginning to close. Eisenhower ordered the attack for the following day both despite the bad weather and because of it—not only did they still have the crucial full moon, but angry skies kept German planes grounded.

[Pictured: An LCI noses into the beach as a German mine explodes off the bow on June 6, 1944.]