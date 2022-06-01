ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
500 gliders took to the air

Five hundred primitive but effective motorless gliders were launched to support the paratroopers and their bungled parachuting mission behind enemy lines. Glider infantry carried not only weapons but badly needed signal and medical units. Although the pilots were technically Army Air Corps personnel, they became infantrymen the moment their aircraft hit the ground. Those aircraft were made of plywood.

[Pictured: Gliders bring supplies to troops on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944.]

