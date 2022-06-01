ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

That unit’s medic is an unsung hero

By John Chambless // U.S. Air Force
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vX7vb_0fwLZBmH00

Waverly B. Woodson Jr. served as a medic with the invasion’s only African American unit and, despite being badly injured himself, saved hundreds of lives—including four men he rescued from drowning. He ignored the constant threat of death and his own potentially mortal wounds while establishing a medical station where he treated at least 200 men for 30 hours before collapsing from exhaustion and his own injuries. In recent years, his incredible story emerged and his backers have pressed the military to award him the Medal of Honor.

[Pictured: A 1944 photo of some of the Normandy Beach invasion group of the 320th Anti-Aircraft Balloon Barrage Battalion.]

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
BEND, OR
MilitaryTimes

Commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 ousted due to ‘loss of confidence’

The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 has been fired due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced Thursday. Cmdr. Brett Johnson, who had assumed command of the squadron in November, was relieved by Capt. Ryan Keys, the commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, May 10, the Navy said in a statement. Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, prospective commanding officer of HSC-28, is now tasked with commanding officer responsibilities.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Drowning#African American#Normandy Beach
The Associated Press

New names for Fort Bragg, 8 other Army bases recommended

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty. Fort Gordon would be Fort Eisenhower. And, for the first time, Army bases would be named after Black soldiers and women. An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers. The recommendations...
CBS New York

Retired Marine Corps sergeant gifted $100,000 truck with hand controls after losing legs in Afghanistan

NEW YORK -- A New York City veteran and double-amputee was honored Friday and gifted a new truck, modified with hand controls, at a Memorial Day event at the USS Intrepid."They said an organization wants to donate a truck and I was shocked," retired Sgt. Luis Remache said.Remache tested out his modified Ford F-150, perfectly fitted with hand controls, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "It's giving me a part of freedom. I'm able to maneuver around more," Remache said. Remache served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was severely injured in a grenade blast while on patrol...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

US Navy names destroyer after Filipino Medal of Honor recipient

(CNN) — The US Navy is honoring its only Filipino to be awarded the Medal of Honor, America's highest decoration for military valor, by naming a new warship after him. A future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad, after Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo De La Cruz Trinidad, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

What’s new in Navy and Marine Corps unmanned boats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps promised a “build a little, test a little, learn a lot” approach to unmanned vessels, and the lessons learned are already leading to some changes. In the last month, the Navy has announced it is ditching its Large Displacement...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps’ debate with its generals is amusing, but dangerous

Marine Corps generals of the past recently communicated concerns about the current Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and his tactical reorganization of the force. • “I’m saddened beyond belief knowing that our Marine Corps soon will no longer be the ready combined-arms force that our nation has long depended upon when its interests were threatened. It will be a force shorn of all its tanks and 76% of its cannon artillery, and with 41% fewer Marines in its infantry battalions. To make the situation even worse, there will be 33% fewer aircraft available to support riflemen on the ground… Marines, how could we let this happen?” ― Gen. Paul Van Riper in Marine Corps Times March 21, 2022.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Panel unveils nine Army base name recommendations

A Pentagon commission on Tuesday offered its recommendations for renaming nine Army bases that currently have Confederate figures as their namesakes. The suggestions would rename locations after African American soldiers and women soldiers for the first time. Officials with the Defense Department naming commission said the changes were designed to...
MILITARY
Fox News

Every day is Memorial Day at Dover Air Force Base

The first stop back on U.S. soil for American service members killed overseas is Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's where their families wait, where VIPs gather and where the honor guard is called. It’s at this site where members of the Air Force mortuary affairs team have the...
DOVER, DE
nationalinterest.org

From Land and Sea, the Navy's Smart Naval Strike Missile Is a Killer

The Naval Strike missile first emerged in 2012 and includes a 156-inch missile powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor booster and a turbo-jet engine fueled by JP-10 to enable subsonic speeds and sustained flight. The Navy is fast-tracking multiple variants of its cutting-edge Naval Strike Missile engineered to fire both...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Marines' Robotic Ground-Launched Naval Strike Missile Belongs in Science Fiction

The Marine Corps is producing a remotely-fired and land-launched variant of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to multiply attack options. The Marine Corps is producing a remotely-fired and land-launched variant of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to multiply attack options in multi-domain, integrated warfare. This land-fired NSM is called the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy desertions more than double in two years

Sailors are deserting the U.S. Navy in droves, with the number of those abandoning the service more than doubling from 2019 to 2021, according to experts and data obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. In 2021, the Navy recorded 157 new desertions out of the more than 342,000 active-duty sailors,...
MILITARY
heavenofanimals.com

Soldier Adopts Heroic Dog Who Saved His Life On Battlefield

While serving in Afghanistan, U.S. military combat dog Layka was shot four times by the enemy at point-blank range. Despite her injuries, she still managed to subdue the shooter, saving the lives of her handler, Staff Sgt. Julian McDonald, and several other soldiers. The heroic dog underwent surgery and survived,...
PETS
CBS News

Honoring the Japanese-American soldiers who fought in WWII

As we observe Memorial Day, we take a look back at the often overlooked 33,000 Japanese-Americans who served during World War II. Barry Peterson tells the story of the 442nd Regiment, which was mostly made up of Japanese-American soldiers fighting even while their family members were forced into internment camps.
MILITARY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy