That unit’s medic is an unsung hero

Waverly B. Woodson Jr. served as a medic with the invasion’s only African American unit and, despite being badly injured himself, saved hundreds of lives—including four men he rescued from drowning. He ignored the constant threat of death and his own potentially mortal wounds while establishing a medical station where he treated at least 200 men for 30 hours before collapsing from exhaustion and his own injuries. In recent years, his incredible story emerged and his backers have pressed the military to award him the Medal of Honor.

[Pictured: A 1944 photo of some of the Normandy Beach invasion group of the 320th Anti-Aircraft Balloon Barrage Battalion.]