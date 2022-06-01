ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Germans almost guessed it right

By Reg Speller/Fox Photos // Getty Images
 2 days ago

The Germans knew that a sea-based attack in northern France was imminent, they just didn’t know where. They concentrated their forces near a place called Calais because it was at the English Channel’s thinnest point. It was the logical move, but Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was a step ahead and chose Normandy because it was west of that obvious landing point.

[Pictured: Airmen of the U.S. 8th AAF paint their bombs before setting off for a raid over Caen and Calais, France, on June 12, 1944.]

