Around 14,000 corpses were returned home

There used to be far more fallen servicemen buried at the cemetery and in the surrounding region. The remains of roughly 14,000 people were returned home at the request of their families.

[Pictured: A rifle and helmet mark the site of a fallen soldier in Normandy.]

