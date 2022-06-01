Around 14,000 corpses were returned home

Related
Copperhead lurking in toolbox bites man fumbling around for wrench, Texas photos show
He never saw it coming, he said.
Man Abandons Wheelchair-Bound Wife at In-Law's Home to Attend Party
Is there ever a valid excuse to leave your spouse behind when you promised to take them with you?. Marriage has a reputation for not being an easy relationship to maintain, and a lot of married couples will agree that it takes active work and intention to make it last in the long run.
Man who was adopted in 1953 thought he was an only child. Then the phone rang
When Michael Bennett ordered a 23andMe DNA testing kit in 2018, he was hoping to gain insight into his family health history. “Every time I went to the doctor, they’d ask questions that I didn’t have the answers to,” said Bennett, a retired army veteran in Fort Worth, Texas, who was adopted at age 3.
Last known survivor of WWII POW massacre dead at 99
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (AP) — Harold Billow, 99, the last known survivor of a World War II POW massacre during the Battle of the Bulge, will be laid to rest Thursday in Pennsylvania. Billow, who died May 17, was attached to the Army’s 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion when...
HOA orders disabled vet dad of murdered cop take down ‘political’ Thin Blue Line flag
A disabled veteran and father to a police chief who was killed in the line of duty has been ordered by his homeowners’ association to take down a Thin Blue Line pro-police flag flying outside of his home since 2017. Veteran Thomas DiSario’s son Steven, a police chief and...
