The beach was a minefield

The most enduring images of D-Day are of exposed Allied troops being raked down by machine gun fire from elevated German positions—and machine guns certainly caused a hideous number of casualties. Death and danger, however, didn’t only come from above. It’s estimated that the Germans planted roughly 4 million landmines on the Normandy beaches, making every footstep a potential catastrophe for every soldier.

[Pictured: Royal Marine Commandos prepare to demolish German obstacles on a beach in Normandy in June 1944.]