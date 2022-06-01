The tide was a double-edged sword

The planning for an operation of this magnitude required a meticulous consideration of an uncountable number of details and variables. If the attack happened at high tide, for example, landing craft might hit submerged German obstacles. If the Allies landed at low tide—the course that planners eventually chose—they would avoid those obstacles but troops would be forced to sprint the length of the beach with no cover under relentless fire.

[Pictured: Columns of Coast Guard LCIs protected by barrage balloons advance across the English Channel on June 6, 1944.]