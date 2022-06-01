ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Forces landed on 5 code-named beaches

By Bettmann // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoOJ2_0fwLYyh900

The landing zones were code-named as part of the massive effort to maintain secrecy. The Americans landed at Omaha and Utah beaches, the British at Gold and Sword, and the Canadians and British at Juno Beach.

[Pictured: Map details the Allied Invasion of Normandy.]

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 best beaches in the U.S.

Vacation Time! (Photo by Sftm/Gado/Sipa USA) Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer, which means beach season has arrived! Sand, surf, sun, drinks—drinks again —and a whole heap of relaxation while the salty air wisps away the stale monotony of daily indoor grinds and the colder days of the past few months. It's summertime! Are you looking for a beach to hit? No clue where to head? Here are the top 15 beach spots, according to US News.15. Monterey (California) (Brian Baer/California State Parks, 2020, via AP) Kicking off the beach days out west, with a calmer option in Monteray Bay. The area...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
UPI News

First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

30 American Beaches That May Soon Disappear

Beach communities are well familiar with such hazards as storms, floods, and erosion. And with more frequent and intense rainstorms associated with rising sea levels, the problems created by these weather events will get worse with the climate emergency, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Already, some of America’s most popular beaches have lost […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

2022 Atlantic Hurricane, Tropical Storm Names: History of This Year's List

With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season underway, here's a look at the names you'll see this year. A few of these names debuted after the disastrous 2004 hurricane season, when four different hurricanes sliced through Florida. Alex - Alex has been used for four tropical cyclones since its inception in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Normandy#Juno Beach#Americans#British#Canadians#The Allied Invasion
AFAR

6 Underrated Beach Getaways in the United States

Haystack Rock is a feature in Cannon Beach that's hard to miss. Pack your bags, put on your sunglasses, and get ready to discover your next favorite beach. With nearly 100,000 miles of U.S. shoreline waiting for you this summer, it’s not a question of if you should visit a beach but where. There are numerous coastal stretches that get a lot of fame in the country, but there are plenty of underrated spots that deserve some love, too. So before you hit the sands at an old favorite, consider one of these six spots, and you might find an unexpected summer gem—no passport needed.
CANNON BEACH, OR
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Alex to Soak Florida Before the Week Ends

This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dead Beaked Whale with Strange Wounds Washes Up on a California Beach

A dead beaked whale washes up on a California beach recently, and experts are not certain which species the dolphin-like whale carcass belongs to. The corpse belonged to a rarely seen type of beaked whale species, which are members of the family Ziphiidae. The incident added to the growing number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex as storm threatens Florida

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico earlier this week, could regather strength to become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm, now entering the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatán peninsula, is “likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward”, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.If the depression reaches wind speeds over 39mph (63 kph), it will be named Tropical Storm Alex, the first of the 2022 hurricane season which officially began on 1 June. The NHC gave an...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy