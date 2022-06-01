Forces landed on 5 code-named beaches

Related
Terrifying video shows dozens of hungry sharks circling in shallow water off the Florida coast
VIDEO shows dozens of sharks swimming in shallow water off the coast of Florida. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office shared footage from its aviation team of at least 50 sharks circling off the coast of Anclote Island. The sheriff's office wrote in a May 4 Facebook post: "A day in...
Ten-foot long shark spotted in shallows of popular US beach days after first great white sighting of the season
A TEN-FOOT-LONG shark has been spotted on the shores of Long Island – days after the first great white sighting of the season. Footage shows the beast, thought to be a mako shark, flapping as it was washed up on a beach in New York state. The shark was...
A hurricane watch is in effect for Mexico as Tropical Storm Agatha forms in the eastern Pacific
Tropical Storm Agatha has formed to become the first storm of the 2022 eastern Pacific hurricane season.
15 best beaches in the U.S.
Vacation Time! (Photo by Sftm/Gado/Sipa USA) Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer, which means beach season has arrived! Sand, surf, sun, drinks—drinks again —and a whole heap of relaxation while the salty air wisps away the stale monotony of daily indoor grinds and the colder days of the past few months. It's summertime! Are you looking for a beach to hit? No clue where to head? Here are the top 15 beach spots, according to US News.15. Monterey (California) (Brian Baer/California State Parks, 2020, via AP) Kicking off the beach days out west, with a calmer option in Monteray Bay. The area...
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week
The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
More than 30 Cuban migrants arrive in three Florida Keys landings
A total of 32 people from Cuba arrived Wednesday in the Florida Keys who the Border Patrol says were trying to migrate to the United States.
30 American Beaches That May Soon Disappear
Beach communities are well familiar with such hazards as storms, floods, and erosion. And with more frequent and intense rainstorms associated with rising sea levels, the problems created by these weather events will get worse with the climate emergency, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Already, some of America’s most popular beaches have lost […]
The Weather Channel
2022 Atlantic Hurricane, Tropical Storm Names: History of This Year's List
With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season underway, here's a look at the names you'll see this year. A few of these names debuted after the disastrous 2004 hurricane season, when four different hurricanes sliced through Florida. Alex - Alex has been used for four tropical cyclones since its inception in...
6 Underrated Beach Getaways in the United States
Haystack Rock is a feature in Cannon Beach that's hard to miss. Pack your bags, put on your sunglasses, and get ready to discover your next favorite beach. With nearly 100,000 miles of U.S. shoreline waiting for you this summer, it’s not a question of if you should visit a beach but where. There are numerous coastal stretches that get a lot of fame in the country, but there are plenty of underrated spots that deserve some love, too. So before you hit the sands at an old favorite, consider one of these six spots, and you might find an unexpected summer gem—no passport needed.
First named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could form soon and threaten Florida this weekend
The Atlantic hurricane season started Wednesday, and a storm is likely to form within the next couple of days and potentially threaten South Florida.
Tropical Storm Alex to Soak Florida Before the Week Ends
This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
Dead Beaked Whale with Strange Wounds Washes Up on a California Beach
A dead beaked whale washes up on a California beach recently, and experts are not certain which species the dolphin-like whale carcass belongs to. The corpse belonged to a rarely seen type of beaked whale species, which are members of the family Ziphiidae. The incident added to the growing number...
3 shipwrecks may be a factor in explosive growth of dangerous jellyfish off Hawaii's Waikiki Beach
A major sting from venomous box jellyfish tentacles can cause cardiac arrest within minutes.
Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.
Hurricane Agatha barrels into Mexico's Pacific coast with 105 mph winds
Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May in the eastern Pacific, making landfall on a stretch of tourist beaches in Mexico.May 31, 2022.
Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: Resources for your trip
If you're planning to go to the sun-kissed Caribbean, here are some resources to help you plan your trip to 10 of the most popular islands.
Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex as storm threatens Florida
The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico earlier this week, could regather strength to become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm, now entering the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatán peninsula, is “likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward”, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.If the depression reaches wind speeds over 39mph (63 kph), it will be named Tropical Storm Alex, the first of the 2022 hurricane season which officially began on 1 June. The NHC gave an...
Coast Guard returns 40 people to Cuba after they were stopped off the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard sent 40 people back to Cuba on Thursday after stopping them off the Florida Keys earlier this week.
The Doctor Prescribing Abortions from Overseas
If Roe falls, then Rebecca Gomperts could become one of the most important medical figures in America.
Stinky seaweed is clogging Caribbean beaches, but a New Zealand solution could turn it into green power and fertilizer
Rotting seaweed has plagued the Caribbean for more than 10 years—but our research shows how we could clean up beaches and emissions at the same time, by turning what's now rubbish into renewable electricity and fertilizer. Pelagic sargassum is a brown seaweed that floats at the surface of oceans,...
