Forces landed on 5 code-named beaches

Haystack Rock is a feature in Cannon Beach that's hard to miss. Pack your bags, put on your sunglasses, and get ready to discover your next favorite beach. With nearly 100,000 miles of U.S. shoreline waiting for you this summer, it’s not a question of if you should visit a beach but where. There are numerous coastal stretches that get a lot of fame in the country, but there are plenty of underrated spots that deserve some love, too. So before you hit the sands at an old favorite, consider one of these six spots, and you might find an unexpected summer gem—no passport needed.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO