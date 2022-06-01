ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German defenses were the war’s biggest construction project

The Germans had been anticipating an Allied invasion by sea since at least 1942. To prepare, they began construction that year of what’s known as the Atlantic Wall, an enormous defensive fortification stretching from the west coast of Norway, down through Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, to the border of Spain. Bristling with weapons, bunkers, and early warning systems, the Atlantic Wall, completed in 1944, is remembered as one of the greatest feats of military engineering in history.

[Pictured: Construction on a portion of the Atlantic Wall in France in 1942.]

