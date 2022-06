The worst maritime disaster in US maritime history occurred on April 27, 1865, when the SS Sultana exploded on the Mississippi River killing 1,168 people. The SS Sultana was a side-wheel commercial steamboat constructed out of wood normally tasked with transportation in the lower Mississippi. Even though it only had a capacity of 376 passengers, on the day of the tragedy the steamboat was carrying 2,137 passengers which was six times its normal capacity. This is an excerpt that describes the reason for the overcrowding on the SS Sultana: "The American Civil War had ended just weeks before, and repatriated Union prisoners of war, having endured hellish conditions in Confederate military prisons, were eager to return to their homes in the North."

