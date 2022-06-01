ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The practice run turned deadly

By Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
Called Exercise Tiger, a D-Day dress rehearsal proved as fatal as Omaha Beach to around 700 Allied sailors and soldiers who died in a training exercise at a friendly British beach. Speedy German attack vessels called E-boats became aware of the maneuver and attacked the Allied flotilla, sinking several ships with torpedoes. Some survivors who went on to storm the beaches of Normandy later recalled that the Exercise Tiger fiasco was more terrifying than D-Day itself.

[Pictured: American troops on Slapton Sands in England during a training exercise.]

