Dot Transportation Launches In-House Driving School at Mt. Sterling
2 days ago
Dot Transportation in Mt. Sterling is doing what it can to combat the shortage of truck drivers. Dot Transportation recently launched their own in-house truck driver training school where students can earn their Class A Commercial Driver’s License while getting paid. Tim Eckhardt, Director of Safety for Dot...
As planting season nears its end, the Illinois Farm Bureau is advising awareness and patience on the roads following the death of a Heyworth farmer Tuesday. He was struck and killed in his tractor by a semi truck. One piece of advice given by Rodney Knittel, the assistant director of...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois. That’s the prediction from MISO, the regional electric grid operator that oversees power in the 10 states. “It’s going to effect everyone,”...
The agreement follows inspections in April and May 2020 that resulted in OSHA citing JBS-owned Swift Beef Co. in Greeley, Colorado, and JBS Green Bay in Green Bay, Wisconsin, over alleged failure to protect workers from COVID-19 hazards.
The Brentwood, Tennessee-headquartered Tractor Supply Co. gears products to the agriculture, livestock, home improvement and lawn and garden markets. Since first opening in 1938, the chain has grown to include 2,003 stores in 49 states.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A 23-year-old woman from Litchfield, Illinois died Tuesday afternoon in a crash. The crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said Grace Keeton was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Fusion eastbound on Illinois […]
The Jacksonville Fire Departments’ goal of reaching the level of full technical rescue status is getting an assist from a local agriculture-related business. Farm Credit of Illinois has donated funding to the Jacksonville Fire Department for the purchase of a grain rescue tube. The grain tube allows for rescue personnel to extract someone who has been trapped in grain which is a common danger on a farm.
Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
The final community engagement meeting for the first step of developing a new comprehensive plan for the City of Jacksonville was held Wednesday afternoon, however, there is still time for the public to make their voices heard. Representatives from the Illinois Housing Development Authority met with community leaders and members...
Motorists across Illinois and the rest of the country are grappling with gasoline prices that are reaching new records almost daily, and it appears there is no end in sight. Illinoisans on average are paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, according to AAA. Prices peaked right at $5, dropped a couple cents Tuesday morning, before rising again to $5.001 in the afternoon.
The company that plans to convert the E.D. Edwards coal plant in Bartonville into a battery-storage facility will receive over $40 million in state grants as an incentive to do so. The Bartonville plant is one of five chosen for the state’s Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program. The operators of...
A portion of West Morton Avenue will be a work zone for part of this summer as the City of Jacksonville replaces water mains. Jamie Headen, Principal Civil Engineer with Benton & Associates updated the Jacksonville City Council on May 23rd about the city’s utility department’s effort to continuously update troublesome and old water mains throughout the city.
QUINCY — Blessing Health System is asking for review of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board’s recent decision to approve the Quincy Medical Group small format hospital. In a Wednesday morning press release, Blessing officials say they filed the appeal of the certificate of need permit...
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Warren County man is lucky to be alive after his leg got caught in an auger. He then hit a horse while driving himself to the emergency room. “The auger was going around the silo, quicker than it needed it to be, exposed, and...
ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
The Morgan County Commissioners heard about two important dates coming up in June this morning. Commissioner Chair Brad Zeller says that the beginning of the Arenzville Road rehab project will start within the next two weeks: “Our county engineer [Matt Coultas] informed us that the work on the Arenzville Blacktop would start June 13th. The county board is very anxious to get that work started in hopes that the necessary improvements are made on that road. We hope it will help the travel and safety of that blacktop.”
The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death. Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
