ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Drones to face hurricane-force test this season by NOAA Hurricane Hunters

By Staci DaSilva
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfen2_0fwLYFPo00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hurricane Hunters at the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland are some of the only people who fly into a hurricane on purpose.

But even they have areas they will not go.

Tornado, funnel clouds spotted in Tampa Bay

Enter: drones.

“With these uncrewed systems, we can now collect data in the parts of the storm that we don’t want to be,” said Lt. Commander Becky Shaw, a Hurricane Hunter and test pilot at NOAA.

NOAA has been testing three models of uncrewed aircrafts that drop out of the Hurricane Hunter P-3 planes, including the Altius-600 and BlackSwift models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQv5Y_0fwLYFPo00
Courtesy: NOAA

They are able to collect data in lower altitudes that have never before been captured, due to crew safety risks.

A crew member will be operating the drone while on the Hurricane Hunter plane.

“We’re going to launch it in a tube form, it’ll spread its wings in flight and it will fly at a low altitude while we’re at our normal 8-10,000 foot altitude and we’ll be collecting data from both aircrafts,” said LCDR Shaw.

Unlike dropsondes, which take a snapshot of conditions as they fall to Earth, the drones can stay in the air for hours.

Hurricane Agatha’s remnants may redevelop, bring rain to Florida this week

“To be able to fly those altitudes in and out, it’s going to change a lot of what we know about these storms,” said LCDR Shaw.

The crews have been testing the aircrafts’ abilities to safely drop from the plane, stay in range and collect accurate information.

“Now we’re ready to go to take it into a storm which I think this year will be the first year that we take this into a storm and then see how the data comes back,” said LCDR Shaw.

Once the drones have completed their mission and transmitted the data, they will not be able to be recovered.

“We’re responsible for making sure it’s not going to hang out out there and go find a ship or go find another plane. So we make sure that the system will land on the water, it will ditch into the water once we get all the data off of it,” said LCDR Shaw.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms with lightning, hail possible for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot, humid conditions continue today with lower 90s likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look rather limited from around Orlando and along the beaches, coverage remains in the 30% range there. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong or locally severe storms west of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Noaa Hurricane Hunters#Blackswift#Hurricane Agatha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
fox13news.com

Blue-green algae discovered in three Polk County lakes

LAKELAND, Fla. - Another three lakes in Polk County were added to a growing list of places with algae blooms. The Florida Department of Health just issued an alert for Lake Mattie, Lake Hancock and Lake Crago. This means there were significant levels of blue-green algae discovered in these lakes.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy