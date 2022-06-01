ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists find how to detect kidney injury in very early stages

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SZPI_0fwLXZmt00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Nottingham found that certain metals found in people’s urine, could be useful biomarkers for the early detection of acute kidney injury.

The research is published in Kidney International Reports and was conducted by David Gardner et al.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a rapid deterioration in kidney function over hours or days. It is common, occurring in 10–20% of patients admitted to hospital and about 50% of patients admitted to intensive care.

It can be caused by serious illness, major operations, trauma and by some medicines such as chemotherapy.

It is widely accepted by clinicians that one of the main ongoing problems in managing AKI is the inability to detect it at a very early stage.

Currently AKI is defined by a rise in a blood test, serum creatinine, or by a fall in urine output.

These detection methods can take over 24 hours from the time of kidney damage to reveal a problem, by which time the disease process might be more difficult to manage.

There has therefore been great interest clinically and commercially over recent years in developing better tests for early detection of AKI

In this study, the team found that certain urinary metals could be potentially useful clinical biomarkers for early detection of AKI.

Working with patients with kidney injury, experts found that concentrations of the metals rose in urine from AKI patients within an hour after cardiac surgery, and were elevated on admission in ICU patients.

The biomarkers alone, or in combination (e.g. the product of Zn × Cu), had good sensitivity for detection of patients at risk of moderate to severe AKI. They also have additional efficacy in identifying patients at low risk of AKI.

Urinary Cd, Cu and Zn fulfill most desirable characteristics of biomarkers and offer clinical and economic advantages over other reported AKI biomarkers, most of which are proteins.

The urinary metals are also stable in urine at room temperature, which offers advantages in remote care settings, for example in the developing world.

Measurement of the metals is amenable to point-of-care testing using cheap screen-printed electrodes and are likely to be far more cost-effective than protein assays.

If you care about kidney health, please read studies about how to protect your kidneys from diabetes, and sunlight may increase your risks of kidney damage, autoimmune diseases.

For more information about kidney diseases, please see recent studies about common eating habits that could harm your kidney health, and results showing this common diabetes drug may reduce chronic kidney disease.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Research may reveal why people can suddenly become frail in their 70s

A groundbreaking theory of ageing that explains why people can suddenly become frail after reaching their 70s has raised the prospect of new therapies for the decline and diseases of old age. Researchers in Cambridge discovered a process that drives a “catastrophic” change in the composition of blood in older...
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Kidney Problems#Aki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can a cyst on the kidney turn into cancer?

Kidney cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the kidneys. Most kidney cysts are harmless and may not cause symptoms. However, in rare cases, kidney cysts may be cancerous. , and it is rare for them to become cancerous. People do not typically need treatment for them. If a kidney...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New liver and kidney disease identified

Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Early Signs of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a systemic, autoimmune disease in which the body's own immune system attacks healthy tissues. RA most commonly affects the connective tissue surrounding joints (synovium), leading to the classic symptoms of joint swelling and stiffness. However, since RA can affect various organs of the body, a wide...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can kidney cancer be mistaken for kidney stones?

Kidney cancer shares some similar symptoms with kidney stones, including blood in the urine, lower back pain, and fatigue. Due to these similarities, some medical professionals may incorrectly diagnose kidney cancer as kidney stones. Kidney cancer is one of the. cancers in people. Kidney cancer shares some symptoms with kidney...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New research questions previous link between diabetes drugs and bone fractures

Sodium glucose transport-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, which reduce glucose reabsorption by the kidneys, can help control blood sugar levels and protect kidney health in patients with diabetic kidney disease; however, some large clinical trials have linked the medications to a higher risk of bone fractures. In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, SGLT-2 inhibitors were not associated with a higher risk of fractures when compared with another diabetes medication, regardless of patients' kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discover New Disease Caused by Faulty Genes Affecting the Kidney and Liver: Newcastle University Study

A new disease affecting the kidney and the liver was identified by scientists from Newcastle University in Tyne, England. As part of their new study, the experts narrowed down behind previously mysterious organ fibrosis and ciliopathy triggered by genetic mutations. Specifically, the breakthrough research provides insight for patients with unexplained...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Preventing Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – An Incurable Disease

UC San Diego researchers describe an imbalance of opposing cell signals that cause deadly disease, and how a novel monoclonal antibody therapy might treat or prevent it. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure in the lungs, in which blood vessels are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed, causing the heart to work harder and, in time, result in cardiac weakness and failure.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy