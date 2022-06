Following Russell Wilson’s recent trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, the quarterback has spoke about Peyton Manning helping him with the transition. Considering Manning went through a similar transition in Denver late in his career, and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Broncos, there’s no one better to lean on this offseason as Wilson gets used to his new surroundings.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO