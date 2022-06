DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a week since Georgia's primary election, results have yet to be certified in one DeKalb County race. The close contest for the Democratic primary in the District 2 County Commission bid originally had four candidates on the ballot. The area covers Decatur, Chamblee, Brookhaven, Tucker and parts of Atlanta. One of the candidates, Don Broussard, dropped out. That left Marshall Orson, Lauren Alexander and Michelle Long Spears battling for the seat.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO