Allen County, IN

Few turn out to comment on NACS superintendent

By Ethan Dahlen
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) is one step closer to a new superintendent after holding a session of public comment.

The 6:00 p.m. meeting Tuesday was relatively short as only three attendees spoke. the main concerns were about the new superintendent being easily accessible to parents, and about the incentives of the contract.

The meeting was an opportunity for the public to air any concerns about the contract that NACS legal team had drafted.

The only concerns were about what qualifies as “effective” and “Highly “Effective.”

Those two performance grades increase the base gross salary by $7,500 if achieved.

“There is a set of criteria and data. They’re rated on school grades, test scores, how they interact with the public, how they move the school district along, help make decisions, interactions with the board and community, but those are all impacted on if they are effective, highly effective, needs improvement, or ineffective,” current interim superintendent Steve Yager said.

The current frontrunner for the position is Wayne Barker, current Mishawaka Superintendent, whose resignation is pending whether he receives the job with NACS.

‘A perfect fit’: NACS board to consider superintendent candidate

The next meeting will be on June 7th when the board will vote on who will take over the position. The chosen candidate will start July first this year.

Contract Specifics

  • Three-year contract
  • Automatically renews unless either party gives notice up to five times
  • $189,500 salary
  • Up to $10,000 moving expense budget
  • $850 automobile allowance
