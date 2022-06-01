ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Becoming an empty-nester is tough for some parents

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZZZi_0fwLVPSh00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s graduation season which means many parents are thinking about the day your children move out of the house. It’s a huge milestone, but one expert says it can take some adjustment for soon-to-be empty-nesters.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Emily Pardy told 8 News Now that parents should not be surprised if the feel this way, “Acute feeling of both grief and anxiety, sending kids out of the home into the real world can be difficult to cope with.”

Pardy says a lot of times empty-nesters need to recognize that even though it is a normal and known phase of life it can come with sadness and can feel lonely even if you have a spouse.

She suggest you make extra time to communicate with your spouse after your child leaves. As empty nesters are prone to depression and other factors that may lead to dissatisfaction within the marriage. Keep in mind, the opportunity can also come with new found freedoms. “This can be a time for self discovery, self care, new interests and activities you haven’t done in a while,” Pardy told 8 News Now. “And it’s OK to be able to not feel guilty for that, a time to learn and relearn who you are, in this next chapter.”

“You can tackle something new and challenging hobbies for yourself, and as a couple,” Pardy added. “Add some new adventures in traveling, art, dining and cooking together or volunteering.”

Pardy adds the following suggestion if there are still younger siblings in the home. “A great time to reignite that relationship in a new way and different way, where your attention isn’t spread quite as thin, as maybe it was before 2:30 give them a chance to let them share how they are feeling through this experience.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Gifts for Dads and Grads

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The biggest stars of June are typically grads and dads! If you’re looking for a thoughtful luxurious and discounted gifts for your loved one, Max Pawn luxury has you covered! Pawnbroker Tracie Butchko helps us start our shopping list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
mvprogress.com

WEDDING (June 1, 2022)

Bryce and Becky Hardy are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Marissa Ann, to Spencer Frampton, son of Aaron and April Frampton. The marriage will take place in the Las Vegas, Nevada Temple on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A reception will be held in their honor that evening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Healthy Summer Meals and Snacks

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One of the challenges of summer vacation is making sure there are enough healthy snacks for everyone. To help us with that, health expert and registered dietician Mia Syn joins us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New boxing program helps at-risk youth build confidence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local nonprofit Project 150, which provides basic necessities and services to disadvantaged teens, teamed up with Elite Athletes to help homeless and at-risk students build their self-confidence. Proam Sports Medicine founder James Murphy welcomed high school students to the new program, called “A Fighting Chance,” led by top-notch athletes. It’s a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression
8 News Now

A Survivor and a Singer

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She’s a survivor and a singer…Kechi Okwuchi is guest starring on the America’s Got Talent Las Vegas live stage this week inspiring audiences with her story and her voice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Local inventor designs ‘pop-up’ drive-in theater for Pahrump

A Pahrump inventor plans to open the first-of-its-kind “pop-up” drive-in theater in Pahrump. It will be called Death Valley Drive-in Theater, according to Dwight Finney, the entrepreneur behind the project who says the concept he invented is pending approval to use the fairgrounds parking lot off Gamebird Road.
PAHRUMP, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC4

Vegas mural created for Texas school shooting victims

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (ABC4) – Community members in Las Vegas are coming together to paint a mural honoring the 21 lives lost in last week’s Texas shooting. 19 students and two teachers died in the shooting, and an additional 17 others were hurt and continue to receive care, according to the Texas Department of Public […]
8 News Now

A Sweet Start to Pride Month

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Shake Shak is shaking things up with new menu items specifically to show support during National Pride Month, Mikey Beals from Shake shack joins to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy