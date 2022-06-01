ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

By JOE REEDY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn0Qh_0fwLVBLl00
Premier League NBC White FILE - NBC Sports Premier League play-by-play broadcast announcer Arlo White throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 3, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. White will be replaced by Peter Drury, who has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) (Paul Beaty)

Arlo White will not return to NBC's coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

White will be replaced by Peter Drury, who has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed.

The person spoke about the moves on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters. England’s Daily Mail and World Soccer Talk were the first to report on the move.

NBC Sports had no comment about White or Drury.

White has been synonymous with NBC’s coverage of England's top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013. He had been with the network since 2012 when he did Major League Soccer games.

White calls Chicago Fire games during the offseason. He said on Twitter in February "I'll be back in Chicago in 2022, and for a longer spell this time."

MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of this season, with a potential for a change in broadcasters.

Before joining NBC, White did Seattle Sounders games on local radio and television.

Drury's voice is familiar to diehard American soccer viewers. Besides Premier League, he has also done games on CBS during its coverage of the Champions League.

This upcoming season marks the start of NBC's six-year, $2.7 billion extension with the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars how to watch, live stream: 2022 NWSL picks, predictions

The Washington Spirit are coming off of three straight draws on the road and look to start their first winning streak of the season on Wednesday when they return home to host the Chicago Red Stars. The 2021 NWSL champions were shut out in their home opener 1-0 by Angel City FC before recording ties against Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign and Orlando Pride. Meanwhile, Chicago is looking to keep being a threat on the road after defeating the Pride in Orlando 4-2 on May 22. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Becky Hammon's WNBA Start

After spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, WNBA legend Becky Hammon accepted a deal to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. Hammon is off to an incredible start in his first year with the Aces, leading them to a 9-1 record. It's the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in WNBA history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

WNBA star’s company suing The Rock’s XFL over logo

Before it can get started in 2023, the new XFL, which is owned in part by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, needs to settle its legal issues as the league is being sued by Seattle Storm WNBA star Sue Bird and her company. Bird says the XFL logo is...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
NBC News

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's absence has not gone unnoticed

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. WNBA star Brittney Griner made international headlines in March when it was revealed that Russian authorities had detained her in February. Griner, 31, was...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

No plans for NFL games in Australia 'at this time'

As long as a pandemic or some other outside force doesn't interfere, the NFL presumably will hold regular-season games internationally each fall moving forward. While the league may eventually spread such contests throughout much of Europe, the "Land Down Under" will apparently have to wait. According to Michael David Smith...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mystics players make pleas to help bring Brittney Griner home

For the second straight game, members of the Washington Mystics blacked out a portion of their postgame availability to talk about an issue off the basketball court. Following Saturday's loss to the Connecticut Sun, Elizabeth Williams and Kennedy Burke held a media blackout to discuss the detainment of Brittney Griner in Russia.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 WNBA odds, schedule, picks, best bets for May 31 from top experts: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

The Las Vegas Aces were second in the WNBA standings last year with a 24-8 record, finishing two games behind the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas (8-1) is aiming to take the top spot this year and is off to a strong start as it owns a 1.5 game lead over Connecticut (6-2) less than a month into the campaign. The Aces, who are riding a six-game winning streak, attempt to extend the advantage when they host the Sun on Tuesday. Las Vegas is a four-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 167.5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlo White
FanSided

U.S. Women’s Open TV schedule, live stream and how to watch

The U.S. Women’s Open is this week, and with the $10 million purse, this week could change lives. Here are the schedule, live stream and things to know about this major. Professionals and amateurs alike qualified for this event to take on one of the toughest tests in women’s golf.
GOLF
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy