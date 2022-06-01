ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers teen knocked-out of quarterfinals for Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Rich Coppola, Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZ5ny_0fwLV7u600

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Julia Settevendemie, a Somers native, made it to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee before getting knocked-out of the competition on Wednesday.

Settevendemie, an eight grade student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School, got tripped-up when she had to spell the word “staphylococcus.”

Despite the pressure, Settevendemie told News 8 she’s been having a great time in the competition, where she was up against 234 spellers across the globe.

Competition came from students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. It’s a real family affair for the Settevendemies, but there is also time reserved for the spellers.

“It’s a real fun experience. They have a lot of activities for the spellers to meet each other,” Julia said.

As you might think, Julia, the oldest of six, has had to spend a lot of time preparing.

“She’s 13 now, and she’s had to sacrifice some activities to stay home and study the last couple of months as well,” Julia’s dad, Peter Settevendemie, said.

“It’s really cool to meet people that have the same interest,” Julia added.

Leading up to now, she said words came from a Champions list consisting of a couple of thousand words. Moving forward, the entire dictionary is fair game. During Tuesday’s second round, the second word of preliminaries, spellers also needed to know the definition of the word, in addition to how it’s spelled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska's Death Revealed by University

The University of Massachusetts, Amherst announced that a student died this week and joined the community in mourning. According to a report by NBC Boston, 19-year-old Aidan Kaminska passed away on Monday. His cause of death was not revealed publicly. Kaminska was mourned widely by school officials on social media...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
Somers, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Columbia, CT
Somers, CT
Education
i95 ROCK

Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#News 8
WWLP

Asparagus Festival returns to Hadley

A festival celebrating all things asparagus was held in Hadley on Saturday. The Asparagus Festival made a grand return after a pandemic hiatus.
mynewhavennews.net

New Haven Graduates 37 Men And Women To Their Future Careers

Stormy weather brought the graduation ceremony inside to the gym with several hundred families and friends packing the seats and stands for the ceremony. This year’s class of 37 graduates filed into the gym while the High School band played a processional. The ceremony started with opening remarks from graduate, Chris Wilson, who commented on the special qualities of the class of 2022, and called for a moment of silence for those that were not able to be present at the ceremony.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

PORTLAND, Conn (WTNH) – Route 66 in Portland is closed in both directions due to a car accident. The Portland Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 9 p.m. that the accident caused the closure near the St. Clements Castle, and that motorists should avoid the area if possible. Stay with News 8 for updates […]
PORTLAND, CT
westernmassnews.com

Congamond Lake treatment scheduled

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Attention fishermen and boaters, the Congamond Lake is set to be treated on June 8. But what does this mean for water users?. Portions of North, Middle and South ponds are scheduled to be treated, but this is an annual occurrence. According to the town of Southwick’s website, the waters are chemically treated so the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation can be controlled.
SOUTHWICK, MA
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man recently hit a big prize on a scratch ticket. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Ramon Rivera Reyes won $1 million on their ‘Cash to Go’ game. Reyes chose the cash option and received the one-time payment of $650,000 before...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Brother Carl Hardrick Institute opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new center where parents, students and at-risk teens can learn ways to prevent violence in their neighborhoods, is opening in Hartford. “We are training individuals the moms, the uncles, to dads, everybody, in the community to become licensed intervenors to work with those children, “said Francine Austin of the Brother […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy