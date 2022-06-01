Somers teen knocked-out of quarterfinals for Scripps National Spelling Bee

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Julia Settevendemie, a Somers native, made it to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee before getting knocked-out of the competition on Wednesday.

Settevendemie, an eight grade student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School, got tripped-up when she had to spell the word “staphylococcus.”

Despite the pressure, Settevendemie told News 8 she’s been having a great time in the competition, where she was up against 234 spellers across the globe.

Competition came from students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. It’s a real family affair for the Settevendemies, but there is also time reserved for the spellers.

“It’s a real fun experience. They have a lot of activities for the spellers to meet each other,” Julia said.

As you might think, Julia, the oldest of six, has had to spend a lot of time preparing.

“She’s 13 now, and she’s had to sacrifice some activities to stay home and study the last couple of months as well,” Julia’s dad, Peter Settevendemie, said.

“It’s really cool to meet people that have the same interest,” Julia added.

Leading up to now, she said words came from a Champions list consisting of a couple of thousand words. Moving forward, the entire dictionary is fair game. During Tuesday’s second round, the second word of preliminaries, spellers also needed to know the definition of the word, in addition to how it’s spelled.

