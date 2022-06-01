UNDER CONTRUCTION: Tillamook High School Track & Field Closed to Public During Upgrades

It’s ON! The Nehalem Bay Crab Derby is back, Saturday June 4th – get ready for non-stop fun on the Nehalem Bay!. The Crab Derby coincides with ODFW’s Free Fishing Weekend (you don’t need a license.) This traditional event held simultaneously at Kelly’s Brighton Marina and Jetty Fishery on the beautiful Nehalem Bay is a fundraising event for local charities with the opportunity to win great prizes and more! At Kelly’s Brighton Marina , the two local charities that will benefit are – the Mudd Nick Foundation of Manzanita, OR – whose mission is to broaden the horizons of deserving children in greater Nehalem Bay and North Tillamook County and Animal Haven By The Sea Rescue in Nehalem, OR – dedicated to helping animals that are lost, in distress, in need of a home, food or medical attention and are the only animal rescue in North Tillamook County. This unique event is one of the favorite activities for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike!

