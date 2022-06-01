UNDER CONTRUCTION: Tillamook High School Track & Field Closed to Public During Upgrades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will be working our way back near 80 degrees this Thursday. We will have our fair share of clouds — but also, sunshine today in Portland. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to start the day. There may be some sun breaks Thursday morning. Clouds increase by lunchtime hours and late afternoon. Temperatures may already hit 70 degrees by the time we get to about noon.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway. Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown.
The County Commissioners are seeking applications from individuals interested in representing the citizens of Tillamook County on the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation(NWACT). The NWACT is an established advisory body to the Oregon Transportation Commission. NWACT is a sub-committee of the Northwest Oregon Regional Partnership. Its purpose is to...
The upper level high pressure ridge weakens today and shifts eastward allowing some clouds to streak across. This and a low pressure area west of Vancouver Island has put us under a moist southwesterly flow that will warm us a little and with weak disturbances riding across in the flow, we see a slight chance of a light shower or two today thru tomorrow. So, mostly cloudy skies today with that slight chance of a light shower later today, winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 66, cloudy again tonight with calm winds, the patchy fog possible, still that slight chance of a shower later tonight, lows near 49.
Oregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted...
A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
It’s ON! The Nehalem Bay Crab Derby is back, Saturday June 4th – get ready for non-stop fun on the Nehalem Bay!. The Crab Derby coincides with ODFW’s Free Fishing Weekend (you don’t need a license.) This traditional event held simultaneously at Kelly’s Brighton Marina and Jetty Fishery on the beautiful Nehalem Bay is a fundraising event for local charities with the opportunity to win great prizes and more! At Kelly’s Brighton Marina , the two local charities that will benefit are – the Mudd Nick Foundation of Manzanita, OR – whose mission is to broaden the horizons of deserving children in greater Nehalem Bay and North Tillamook County and Animal Haven By The Sea Rescue in Nehalem, OR – dedicated to helping animals that are lost, in distress, in need of a home, food or medical attention and are the only animal rescue in North Tillamook County. This unique event is one of the favorite activities for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike!
Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present two classical music concerts in June, their final performances of the 2021-22 season. This unique ensemble, under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, is a group of dedicated North Coast musicians offering live classical music in local venues. Titled “European Enchantment”, these concerts will feature a varied selection of performances by soloists, string ensemble, and full orchestra.
Woodland will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a ribbon-cutting event was held on May 25 to celebrate the opening of the business. Co-owners Mike and Denise Werner were accompanied by company CEO Matt Gagliasso and marketing director Nick Fleck, and even the company’s sasquatch mascot at the event. Everyone cheered as the orange ribbon was cut with giant scissors.
Most new area residents don't have school-age children enrolling in the Forest Grove School District.While Forest Grove's population has been steadily increasing, most new area residents don't have school-age children enrolling in the Forest Grove School District, according to a demographic study from Portland State University's population research center presented to the school board. According to the study shared by Director of Finance and Operations Illean Clute, population within Forest Grove School District boundaries, which includes the city of Forest Grove and parts of Cornelius and unincorporated Washington County, grew from 30,220 in 2000 to 31,131 in 2010 to 40,167 in 2020...
NOTE: June 14, 2022 Tillamook Lightwave Meeting is cancelled; TLW will only conduct one meeting this month. The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Emergency Operations Center located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
