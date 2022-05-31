ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Right Now There Are 55 Yakima Valley Positions Ready to Hire You!

By Sarah J
 3 days ago
There are tons of positions available but sometimes it can get overwhelming to know where to start. Hopefully, something on this list sparks a fire and gets you on the road to a new career!. Loads of luck and if you know of more positions, please don't hesitate to...

Mega 99.3

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Gas Prices Pinching Summer Plans? Find Fun in Yakima Parks

With gas prices rising and inflation out of control if you are scaling back your summer vacation plans there's plenty of fun stuff to do in Yakima parks. City officials have released the 2022 Summer Program Guide full of suggestions for the your summer fun. A press release says the city plans things like a “Dive ‘N Movie,” walking tours of historic Tahoma Cemetery and Franklin Park, Family Play Days at Fisher Park Golf Course and Friday Night Teen Zone at Washington Fruit Community Center. Those are just some of things planned for a busy summer in city parks.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Yakima the 1st Week of June

Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Yakima the 1st Week of June. Need some fun things to do this weekend in the Yakima Valley? I don't blame you. The weather is supposed to be great and the happy energies are flowing freely. I found some fun activities you can get into, with everything from swap meets to wining and dancing, and even karaoke. No matter what you end up deciding, let your fun self lead you to some fun in the valley sun!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Bones Found in Granger Identified as Missing Woman

The Yakima County Coroner has identified human remains found in Granger last week as 24-year-old Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside. The remains were found on Tuesday, May 24. Coroner Jim Curtice has listed her manner of death as homicide. He says she's been missing since August of last year. Caridad was the girlfriend of Aurelio Escobar who shot at man at Bergland Lake in Yakima last year and then was involved in a shooting in Oregon.
GRANGER, WA
Mega 99.3

JUNETEENTH YAKIMA 2022: A Joyful Week-Long Celebration!

Juneteenth 2022 is upon us and there are a handful of events happening to celebrate the federal holiday in the Yakima County community. Last year was full of excitement, especially when Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in June 2021. This year, in addition to the annual Juneteenth Barbecue in the Park (a 31-year tradition in Yakima), we welcome two new fun and heartwarming events to the Juneteenth fold! For the history of Juneteenth, visit here.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Cell Towers Are Trying To Be Less Ugly

"Was that tree always there?" That was the question I asked myself earlier this month as I walked out of the radio station. I've been working at our studios at 4010 Summitview for the past 20 plus years, so the "skyline" that I had seen almost every day for decades looked different. It wasn't until the next day that crews started working on the tree again, and I realized that it was no tree, but a "Decepticon"... a cell tower in disguise!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Sidewalk Work Could Slow Your Commute

Yakima city crews are starting a sidewalk repair project Tuesday that will impact traffic on a section of 3rd Avenue during the next two weeks. City officials say the project involves work on sidewalks on 3rd Avenue from West Pine Street to Peach Street beginning next Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 9. During the work city officials say driver will see lane closures will happen during project work hours of 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday, from May 31st to June 9th.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Union Gap Man Who Killed Fiancé Charged With Murder

A 37-year-old man from Union Gap who authorities say killed a woman after a domestic dispute in his vehicle last month was charged with second-degree murder during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. Union Gap Police say Christopher Havins is responsible for the death of 39-year-old Nicole Haggerty. According to a witness the two were fighting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rainier Place near Valley Mall in Union Gap on May 17 when Haggerty was ejected from the vehicle, dragged and eventually run over. Haggerty died at a Yakima hospital.
UNION GAP, WA
Mega 99.3

Top 5 New Menu Items Leaked from Taco Bell in Yakima

Taco Bell has made a major revamp not only in their stores but on their menu. For a couple of years, Taco Bell's menu has ditched a large amount of fan-favorite items. However, they promised a revamp of the menu in years to come with new items. We've gotten a...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Drive-By Shootings Injure One Kills Another

A drive-by shooting Sunday in Yakima resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the head. The 16-year-old victim is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police were called to a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut at about 11:30 pm Sunday for a report of shots fired.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Friday Night Movies at Suncadia Nelson Farm in Cle Elum Looks Like FUN

Friday Night Movies at Suncadia Nelson Farm in Cle Elum Looks Like FUN. I have never been out to Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum before but I've heard it's really nice and relaxing. I have a few friends that are lucky enough to rent out one of the lodges, cabins, and hotel rooms at Suncadia and I am still waiting on my invite to join them. HA. Perhaps I don't have to wait too much longer to step my feet on Suncadia soil because the resort is hosting a family outing this Memorial Day Weekend and I think I might take my daughter, Willow along with me. This event that they are hosting, Friday Night Movies at Suncadia Nelson Farm, looks like fun!
CLE ELUM, WA
Mega 99.3

Plans For The Weekend? Not With The City of Yakima

What are you plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend? Whatever you plans are don't plan on doing any business with the city of Yakima. Monday is a holiday and that means many of the City of Yakima’s facilities will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. You'll have...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Are You Masking Indoors Yakima? Case Counts on The Rise

Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 as case counts in the state are starting to see an uptick. State health officials on Wednesday didn't mandate but urged people to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings. In Yakima County there have been 220 new cases of COVID-19 since May 13 that's up from 139 cases reported the week before. A majority of the cases are in people ages 40 plus in Yakima County. 6 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The rate of infection is currently at 139 cases per 100,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Hungry? Try the Delicious ‘Dad Bod’ Pizza in Yakima

I'm loving the fact that I'm seeing more and more local pizza places pop up in Yakima. I'm trying all that I can. Today's journey brings us to the very awesome Kiln in West Valley. It's a tap room with great food that's been open for just a little over a year. The menu provides several types of pizzas and sandwiches with an amazing local-area beer list on tap and even a few desserts. Today my oldest suggested we try the 'dad bod' pizza. I'm not sure if they were being funny or hungry but either way it looked good to me so we went for it.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Schools Chief Sends Note to Parents About Tragedy

We must protect the city. The words of Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely when asked why the Yakima Police Department no longer has armed resource officers at city middle schools. Seely says in the past the department had enough officers to cover all city areas and place officers at city high schools and middle schools. But that's no longer the case. Now armed officers are now at Davis and Eisenhower High Schools.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

