General Assembly to vote again on proposed budget

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills on Tuesday, including three enacting meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission. “From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” Youngkin said. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”

2 DAYS AGO