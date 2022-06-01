ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

General Assembly to vote again on proposed budget

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. – After months of back and forth over the state’s two-year spending budget, Virginia’s General Assembly will vote again Wednesday in Richmond. But the clock is ticking for lawmakers to reach a deal — with the new fiscal year beginning July 1. Democratic...

www.wsls.com

royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin encourages Virginians to prepare now for the 2022 hurricane season

Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
WSLS

Virginia Education Association calls newly approved state budget ‘true compromise’

A true compromise — that’s how some education leaders feel about the recently-approved state budget, that’s now awaiting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature. It includes a salary increase and a bonus for teachers. It also partially lifts the cap on extra critical support staff. But we’re told there’s not enough additional funding for at-risk school divisions in high-poverty areas.
WSLS

Economic development, General Assembly budget talks and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. State lawmakers will return to Richmond today to discuss the state’s two-year budget. A special session was called after the General Assembly failed to pass a spending plan during the regular session, which ended in March. The House and Senate could not come to an agreement on how to spend a $14 billion surplus. A deal must be complete by the end of the month.
thecentersquare.com

Virginia's Youngkin signs bills to limit executive authority during health emergency

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 23 bills, including legislation that will limit the governor’s executive authority during a state of emergency. Youngkin signed Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 158, which are identical and limit the duration of any executive orders issued under the governor’s emergency powers during a state of emergency. Any rule, regulation or order imposed under that authority will only be valid for 45 days and the governor will be prohibited from enacting the same or a similar order after the time expires.
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin signs Virginia Employment Commission, private family leave bills

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills on Tuesday, including three enacting meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission. “From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” Youngkin said. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
wvtf.org

New report: Virginia's zoning laws have perpetuated racial segregation

A new report says Virginia's zoning laws have sustained racial segregation in Virginia. And, the authors also make suggestions for fixing the problem. From the very beginning of zoning laws in Virginia, the point was racial segregation — starting in Richmond and Ashland, where white people and Black people were required to live in separate areas. James Dyke at McGuireWoods Consulting says that's one of the reasons why Black wealth is one eighth of white wealth.
