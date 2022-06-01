General Assembly to vote again on proposed budget

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After months of back and forth over the state’s two-year spending budget, Virginia’s General Assembly will vote again Wednesday in Richmond. But the clock is ticking for lawmakers to reach a deal — with the new fiscal year beginning July 1. Democratic...
Virginia's divided General Assembly passed a compromise state budget Wednesday that would offer nearly $4 billion in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, boost K-12 education spending and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction.
Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
A true compromise — that’s how some education leaders feel about the recently-approved state budget, that’s now awaiting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature. It includes a salary increase and a bonus for teachers. It also partially lifts the cap on extra critical support staff. But we’re told there’s not enough additional funding for at-risk school divisions in high-poverty areas.
NORFOLK, Va. — Lawmakers in Virginia's General Assembly are set to convene in Richmond Wednesday to again review the newly proposed budget. The number negotiators tout is $4 million worth of tax cuts over the next three years, included in which are individual rebates back to Virginia taxpayers. "Everything...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. State lawmakers will return to Richmond today to discuss the state’s two-year budget. A special session was called after the General Assembly failed to pass a spending plan during the regular session, which ended in March. The House and Senate could not come to an agreement on how to spend a $14 billion surplus. A deal must be complete by the end of the month.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 23 bills, including legislation that will limit the governor’s executive authority during a state of emergency. Youngkin signed Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 158, which are identical and limit the duration of any executive orders issued under the governor’s emergency powers during a state of emergency. Any rule, regulation or order imposed under that authority will only be valid for 45 days and the governor will be prohibited from enacting the same or a similar order after the time expires.
The recent arrival of the container ship Hakuna Matata at Norfolk International Terminals is the latest example of an expanding number of direct links between The Port of Virginia and important Asian trading centers. The arrival of the vessel marked the inaugural US East Coast visit for the Singapore-based ocean...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills on Tuesday, including three enacting meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission. “From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” Youngkin said. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will not vote during Wednesday’s special session on a bill that would help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia, according to state Sen. Jeremy McPike (D). It’s another major blow to a plan that now appears on life support.
State and federal transportation leaders announced Thursday the influx of a $58 million grant that would create a direct passenger rail line from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia. The proposed 162-mile rail line would make stops in several towns in the Triangle, including Wake Forest. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and...
After months of closed-door negotiations, lawmakers have released a budget deal that includes significant tax cuts, pay raises for state employees and new investments in education. It also addresses marijuana policy and lays out a plan for the possible approval of another casino in Virginia.
A new report says Virginia's zoning laws have sustained racial segregation in Virginia. And, the authors also make suggestions for fixing the problem. From the very beginning of zoning laws in Virginia, the point was racial segregation — starting in Richmond and Ashland, where white people and Black people were required to live in separate areas. James Dyke at McGuireWoods Consulting says that's one of the reasons why Black wealth is one eighth of white wealth.
A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa of a report on the project's economic impact. The report, prepared in January by...
