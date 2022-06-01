ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briscoe County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

