Briscoe County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cochran, Terry, Hockley and eastern Yoakum Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tokio, or 12 miles east of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Sundown, Tokio, Locketville, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Terry County in northwestern Texas Western Hockley County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1255 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Sundown, or 13 miles west of Levelland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Sundown and Whitharral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX

