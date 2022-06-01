ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States, trucks partnering to encourage seat belt wearing

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Law enforcement officials in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont are partnering with truck drivers to encourage all motorists to wear seat belts. Trucking companies are putting Click It or Ticket stickers on their vehicles as a reminder to drivers to buckle up.

Officials are reminding drivers that seat belts save lives and fatal car crashes can have a long-term impact on everyone involved.

“You’re going to feel the regret of someone getting injured even if you’re part of an incident, I was in as a trooper, someone didn’t have a seatbelt on and hit my cruiser, and they ended up dying, and I felt that for a long time,” Peckham Industries, Inc. Fleet Safety Coordinator Jim Wilborn said.

Officials said about 90 percent of Americans wear seat belts.

