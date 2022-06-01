ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Renovations to begin on pedestrian bridge in Orangeburg

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County is breaking ground on renovations for the Chestnut Street pedestrian bridge. South Carolina State University's pedestrian bridge s known for its foot traffic, and changes are being made to make it feel safer for walkers. “We look forward to this. We look...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 1

Related
thenewirmonews.com

Richland County moving forward on Broad River Rd. widening

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Manning resident identified as drowning victim in Elloree

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a deputy coroner for the office, 22-year-old Daniel Hodge of Manning died on May 28 at a community park pool on Browning Road near Elloree. While many details...
ELLOREE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Signals#Urban Construction#Belleview
live5news.com

Police respond to North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and EMS responded shortly before noon Thursday to a parking lot in a strip mall in North Charleston. Multiple emergency vehicles converged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of McMillian Drive. North Charleston Police say their spokesman is on the way to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC
News19 WLTX

Five Points businesses receive funding for improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you’ve driven through Five Points recently, you may have noticed a few cosmetic changes. This is partly because several businesses have received funding from the City of Columbia and have begun making improvements to their appearances. The money comes from the city's Commercial Retention...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Council approves 50/50 grant match, with contingencies

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved a request from Newberry Electric Cooperative for $92,000 (from ARPA funds) for a 50/50 matching grant to expand broadband, with contingencies. “We wanted to come and present an opportunity that came our way. We have an initiative to get broadband fiber, high-speed...
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia launching Food Truck Fridays leading into summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. “Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fire extinguished at North Charleston scrap metal facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a scrap metal facility in North Charleston after multiple cars caught fire early Wednesday. Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said 911 received a call around 10:21 a.m. that a “car exploded” at B & D Auto and Scrap Metal off Stokes Avenue. Firefighters observed heavy […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
swlexledger.com

City of West Columbia continues to educate public about HAWK traffic light on Sunset Boulevard

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to report they are unsure of how to proceed when the lights are flashing red. According to the city, drivers should treat the flashing signal as a stop sign and proceed when the roadway is clear of pedestrian traffic. When the light is solid red, treat it as a stoplight. Pedestrians should only cross with caution, if the lights are flashing red and vehicles are stopped, or if the lights are solid red, and all vehicles are stopped.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner confirms drowning death on Lake Wateree

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has confirmed the death of a 54-year-old Camden-area man following an incident at Lake Wateree on Wednesday. According to Coroner David West, a drowning occurred around 7 p.m. after a man went under after stepping off a boat ramp at Buck Hill Landing near Lugoff. According to West, he couldn't swim and was unable to come back up, resulting in his death.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy