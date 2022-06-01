Mattydale Market returns June 1; yard sales, Roxie Fair this weekend

Mattydale Market will feature fresh produce, food trucks and items from artisan vendors from 4 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday in the Big Lots Plaza on Brewerton Road.

MATTYDALE — The Mattydale Events Committee is kicking off summer this week with their outdoor Mattydale Market, which brings fresh produce, food trucks, vendors and community resources to the hamlet in Salina.

Last year’s market began in August, so the committee is hoping an earlier start will mean a greater variety of vendors and visitors.

“Every week will be like a different market,” said committee member Jennifer Sampson. “We want people to have new reasons to come.”

Mattydale Market plans to have three or four produce vendors, two food trucks, 20 to 30 craft and artisan vendors and about 10 community agencies that promote education, public safety, and local sports and activities such as Scouting or Pop Warner.

“I really wanted to make sure we had space for a lot of them and a lot of different types of them,” Sampson said.

Prevention Network will offer Narcan training and resources for those struggling with mental illness and addiction. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will measure and give away bike helmets for children.

Also among Mattydale Market’s guests is Book Van-Go. Created in 2018 by now-retired North Syracuse Central School District teacher Sue Straub, Book Van-Go visits parks in North Syracuse and Mattydale and provides free books to school-age children.

To add to the spirit of giving back to the community, Mattydale Market also collects donations for a different local organization each month. St. Margaret’s food pantry is the June beneficiary.

“When you donate to that you’ll be entered into a raffle for an item that was donated by one of our vendors,” Sampson said.

Due to last year’s abbreviated season, the market did not charge a vendor fee. This year, nonprofits can still set up for free, but craft and artisan vendors must pay a weekly fee. The Mattydale Events Committee will split each month’s fee revenue with that month’s chosen cause.

“It’s 100% going back into the community whether it’s events or donations, which we’re really excited about,” Sampson said.

The 3rd Ward Community Group, which includes Mattydale and Pitcher Hill, recently received nonprofit status, which will make it easier to handle donations and secure insurance for events.

“We’re going to fall under that umbrella, which is going to open up so many more doors,” Sampson said of the Mattydale Events Committee.

The events committee is looking for volunteers to help with events such as the market and holiday celebrations.

“We really need people to be able to bring back the community and the neighborly experience,” Sampson said.

Mattydale Market takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 14 in the parking lot next to Big Lots (2411 Brewerton Road). In case of inclement weather, the market will be held at VFW Post 3146. For more information, email [email protected] or visit facebook.com/MattydaleMarket.

More Mattydale events

The momentum from the market continues this weekend with other events in Mattydale.

Salina Library’s Trail Walkers club meets monthly. This Saturday, June 4, the club will walk the Bear Trap Creek Bikeway. The route is about 2 miles long and goes from the library to the end of Richfield Boulevard, then onto the bikeway, ending at Ley Creek parking lot. The library suggests bringing a friend and having one person park at Ley Creek before driving back to the library together to start the walk. Meet at 9 a.m. at Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

The annual Mattydale Community Yard Sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-5 across the hamlet. More than 50 homes have signed up. For a list of participating addresses or more information, visit facebook.com/MattydaleYardSales or email [email protected]

Food trucks will be stationed Friday and Saturday at Big Lots Plaza.

On Saturday, the Roxboro Road Elementary PTG is hosting a kids fun fair to raise money to build an inclusive playground. Roxie’s Fun Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at Roxboro Road Elementary School, 200 Bernard St., Mattydale. Enjoy carnival games with prizes, meet Otto the Orange and check out raffles, crafters and vendors.