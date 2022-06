Ridgewood had itself another great two-day stretch at sectionals in Clifton, completing the sweep of boys and girls North 1, Group 4 team titles. The girls overcame the pressure of pulling off the sectional four-peat in the winter season, and they faced that same challenge on Saturday. The Maroons and their star-studded senior class would cash in yet again, taking the school’s fourth N1G4 outdoor title in a row, their fifth in the last six meets and 15th overall.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO