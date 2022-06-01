ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool Is The Place concert series returns June 6

By Russ Tarby
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V39mt_0fwLTJTz00
Audiences averaging 400 concert-goers turn out for the 24 free performances presented every summer by the Liverpool is The Place Committee at Johnson Park. (Photo courtesy of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce)

LIVERPOOL — For the past two summers, the Liverpool Is The Place Committee was forced to cancel its summer concert series at Johnson Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, after local governments lifted bans on public gatherings, the committee managed to stage four guitar-oriented concerts in late July and August.

This year, a full 22-concert series will open at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, with the FabCats, and will continue every Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YADQq_0fwLTJTz00
The FabCats — from left, Mike Kallet, Dave Novak, Gary Frenay, Dave Miller and Arty Lenin — will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, to kick off the 36th annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series at Johnson Park. (Dave Ashworth Photo)

On Wednesday, June 8, Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Famer Joe Whiting will impress the park’s audience with his blend of roots rock, blues, country and soul music.

Many Liverpool-area musicians will be featured in several of the concerts. The Ron Spencer Band, led by the Galeville guitarist, will perform classic American blues-roots music and original compositions on June 13. The Liverpool Community Concert band will present a program of patriotic tunes on July 4.

On July 6, drummer Jan Fetterly pounds out the backbeat for The Cobblerockers as they get the park hoppin’ to the tune of rock ’n’ roll oldies.

The Stan Colella Orchestra, featuring Liverpool-bred trumpeter Rob Robson, will perform swing standards on July 18. Liverpool lawyer Ralph Coleman plays lead guitar for the Lunch Ladies as the band performs tasty blues and roots rock on Aug. 1.

The Mario DeSantis Orchestra will celebrate its 75th anniversary here on Aug. 15 and will spotlight vocalist Keith Condon who grew up here on Fourth Street, classical singer Nick Blaney, who is a member of the local school board, and saxophonist/arranger Joe Riposo, who taught at Liverpool schools for decades.

On Aug. 17, the final day of this 36th annual series the park audience will enjoy an acoustic double bill with Two Feet Short and Liverpool’s own Power of Two, husband-and-wife guitarists Patrick and Gwen McCarroll.

Sponsors sought

Since 1985 when the park’s amphitheater was constructed, the Liverpool Is The Place Committee has staged more than 800 concerts there. The committee, now chaired by Gwen McCarroll, sells popcorn, soda and coffee at the concerts which routinely draw more than 400 music lovers.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a concert this year should contact LITP Treasurer Colleen Gunnip at [email protected] or 315-652-5029.

“Without the financial support of the local businesses in our community this concert series would not be possible,” Gunnip said. The LITP Committee is a sub-committee of the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce.

The 2022 concert series is generously supported by a grant administered by CNY Arts and funded by the New York State Council on the Arts to foster the continuing development of local cultural programs.

36th Annual Liverpool Is The Place Concert Series

7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 6 – Aug. 17, at Johnson Park

liverpoolistheplace.com, 315-457-3895

Monday, June 6: The FabCats (Beatles tribute)

Wednesday, June 8: The Joe Whiting Band (rock, blues, originals)

Monday, June 13: The Ron Spencer Band (blues rock)

Wednesday, June 15: Jane Zell & The Zelltones (classic rock & originals)

Monday, June 20: The Shylocks (blues & Southern rock)

Wednesday, June 22: Walrus (classic rock)

Monday, June 27: Irv Lyons & The Light (classic rock)

Wednesday, June 29: The Cadleys (bluegrass and originals)

Monday, July 4: Liverpool Community Concert Band (patriotic tunes.

Wednesday, July 6: The Cobblerockers (oldies)

Monday, July 11: Mike Powell Band (originals)

Wednesday, July 13: Menage A Soul (R&B)

Monday, July 18: Stan Colella Orchestra (jazz standards)

Wednesday, July 20: Carol Bryant Quartet w/Dick Ward (Americana & jazz)

Monday, July 25: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon (country rock)

Wednesday, July 27: Mood Swing (classic rock)

Monday, Aug. 1: The Lunch Ladies (roots rock)

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Fate (classic rock)

Monday, Aug. 8: Stroke (R&B)

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Dead to the Core (Grateful Dead tribute)

Monday, Aug. 15: Mario DeSantis Orchestra (standards and swing)

Wednesday, Aug. 17: Two Feet Short w/Power of Two (folk & oldies); annual John Denver Memorial Food Drive

