Wichita police chief seeks more money for overtime after spate of weekend shootings

WPD responds to bank robbery in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Emprise Bank in the 4800 block of S. Broadway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the bank reported that a 55-year-old man came into the bank and demanded money. They gave him the money, and he […]
Wichita man charged with murder in weekend shooting that left another man dead
The man was walking his dog when he got into a verbal argument with another main, police said.
KAKE TV
Reward increased for information in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crime Stoppers is now offering an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 49-year-old man in west Wichita. An anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500, according to a news release provided by Wichita Police Department spokesperson Trevor Macy.
KAKE TV
Next Friday is your chance to drag race a Wichita police officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department and Mel Hambelton Ford are teaming up again this year for an event to help curb illegal street racing. The second-annual "Beat the Heat" event is Friday, June 10 at Kansas International Dragway at 7800 West 61st Street North, near Maize. Each racer will be charged a $20 entry fee and will be required to sign a waiver. It's $8 per person for spectators and kids 12 and under get in free.
Crime Stoppers offering increased cash reward for information on body found in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has increased their reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Kurt Krueger, who was killed last month in a west Wichita neighborhood. An additional $5,000 in reward funds to be paid to the tipster who provides information has been offered by […]
KAKE TV
Interim police chief wants more officers on Wichita streets, community's help after violent weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A violent Memorial Day weekend in Wichita has the interim police chief wanting more officers on the streets and calling on residents to help curb the problem. Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore was joined by several community leaders who echoed his concerns during a news...
Pedestrian injured in crash on South Seneca
The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian at Seneca and MacArthur Thursday morning.
Second teen involved in street race that hurt 9-year-old boy last year is sentenced
The boy, 9, was thrown into a ditch and suffered serious but survivable injuries.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita police, pastors, call for witnesses to come forward on fatal shooting
Wichita Police Department leaders and local pastors are calling for people to come forward and help identify the gunmen in a fatal weekend shooting. A shooting followed a disturbance that broke out Saturday night during a graduation party at The Banquet Hall near 25th Street North and Hillside. 17-year-old Boisy Barefield died at a hospital after being shot. As people were running from the scene, 15-year-old Jaxson Hunt of Wichita was struck by a car, and she died later at a hospital. Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who was driving the car.
Wreck caused by a speeding van leaves two people dead south of Wichita
Speed of 100 mph suspected in crash that killed two
Sedgwick County dispatchers say that two people have died in a crash near 63rd South and Seneca.
KWCH.com
Reward increased in W. Wichita man’s death ruled homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case from early last month in west Wichita. Wichita police said an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to anyone who can provide a tip...
KAKE TV
‘Now it’s just me’: Sister of Wichita murder victim speaks out, demands justice
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita family is demanding justice and answers in the January murder of a 39-year-old woman. Wichita Police told KAKE News that Justine Bell was killed after being shot and run over at an after party in the 2200 block of E 12th Street, January 9 of this year.
KWCH.com
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge Tuesday after police say he had detailed plans to commit mass violence against employees where he worked. Andrew Patterson, 24, was arrested after the Hutchinson Police Department received info that he made threats against his place...
kfdi.com
Hutchinson man accused of planning workplace attack
A Hutchinson man is accused of planning an attack at his workplace. Police got a report Tuesday that a 24-year-old man had made threat of violence against people where he worked. Officers found the man and detained him during a traffic stop. During the stop, police say they found detailed plans to carry out the attack. A search of the man’s home turned of more evidence that he was planning an attack against co-workers.
Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of terrorism
A Hutchinson man has been arrested by police on suspicion of terrorism after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
2 teens killed at Kansas graduation party
One teen was shot and another was hit by a car while trying to leave.
KWCH.com
Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
KWCH.com
Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people have died in a crash north of Haysville. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on 63rd St. S. between Seneca and Mabel. Sgt. Jared Bloesing with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a silver minivan was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle drove over the railroad tracks, it went airborne, striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in south Wichita, police say
The accident happened near MacArthur and Seneca.
The Wichita Eagle
