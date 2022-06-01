Wichita police chief seeks more money for overtime after spate of weekend shootings

Wichita Police Department leaders and local pastors are calling for people to come forward and help identify the gunmen in a fatal weekend shooting. A shooting followed a disturbance that broke out Saturday night during a graduation party at The Banquet Hall near 25th Street North and Hillside. 17-year-old Boisy Barefield died at a hospital after being shot. As people were running from the scene, 15-year-old Jaxson Hunt of Wichita was struck by a car, and she died later at a hospital. Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who was driving the car.

