Ring of Fire All-Star games returning to Davenport

By FOX 17 News
 2 days ago
The Ring of Fire all-star basketball games are returning to Davenport University on June 7th and June 8th.

The games are returning after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

This year there arr four games, two boys games and two girls games, featuring 80 high school senior basketball players.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

