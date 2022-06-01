Ring of Fire All-Star games returning to Davenport

Ring of Fire All-Star Games return

The Ring of Fire all-star basketball games are returning to Davenport University on June 7th and June 8th.

The games are returning after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

This year there arr four games, two boys games and two girls games, featuring 80 high school senior basketball players.

