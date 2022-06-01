Cost of summer camp is up due to inflation

Summer is here and that means some parents will be sending their kids to summer camps.

Just like everything else, the cost of a summer camp is going up.

From the grocery store to the gas pump, the amount you pay has drastically increased as a result of inflation.

It’s no surprise that the same thing is now happening to childcare and now summer camps like Texas Tumblers Gymnastics in Harker Heights.

”Our weekly summer camp for a full day is $180 and week and for a half-day it is $120 a week,” said Melissa Voreh, Director of Texas Tumblers Gymnastics.

It is an increase of $20 compared to what they were able to charge last summer, and inflation is the leading cause.

”With the prices going up for everything, whether it’s the transportation for the kids to go to the field trips or hiring in general, making sure we have quality staff, that’s gone up as well,” said Voreh.

According to economic experts, supply and demand are also playing a role in summer camp prices going up.

”Demand was lower, because it was forced to be lower for the last two years, and now it’s the highest it’s been in years. On the opposite side, supply is down.” said Dr. Rob Tennant, assistant professor of accounting at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

Meaning, that there is not enough space for the number of kids wanting to attend a summer camp.

”The cost of everything that they have to offer is likely more expensive,” said Dr. Tennant.

Camps like Texas Tumblers do offer quite a bit.

”Some weeks we’ll have field trips off-campus, some weeks we have field trips come to us. They go to the movies every week. We do a clinic or gymnastics class each week for the kids that are here and enrolled. Kids do bring a lunch with them but other than that, we just have lots of fun.” said Voreh.

Even though the cost of attendance is going up, it isn’t hurting enrollment at Texas Tumblers.