ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

By JOE REEDY
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQGNK_0fwLRr7l00
Premier League NBC White FILE - NBC Sports Premier League play-by-play broadcast announcer Arlo White throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 3, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. White will be replaced by Peter Drury, who has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) (Paul Beaty)

Arlo White will not return to NBC's coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

White will be replaced by Peter Drury, who has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed.

The person spoke about the moves on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters. England’s Daily Mail and World Soccer Talk were the first to report on the move.

NBC Sports had no comment about White or Drury.

White has been synonymous with NBC’s coverage of England's top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013. He had been with the network since 2012 when he did Major League Soccer games.

White calls Chicago Fire games during the offseason. He said on Twitter in February "I'll be back in Chicago in 2022, and for a longer spell this time."

MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of this season, with a potential for a change in broadcasters.

Before joining NBC, White did Seattle Sounders games on local radio and television.

Drury's voice is familiar to diehard American soccer viewers. Besides Premier League, he has also done games on CBS during its coverage of the Champions League.

This upcoming season marks the start of NBC's six-year, $2.7 billion extension with the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Broadcasters caught in TV row with Premier League clubs after their request for five-minute compilation of clips from training is met with resistance ahead of next season

Broadcasters want Premier League clubs to provide weekly highlights packages from training - in a move that has split the competition amid growing tensions between clubs and those who pay vast sums for rights. Sportsmail understands that partners Premier League Productions have requested that sides send them a five-minute compilation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

USMNT to play winner of Ukraine vs. Wales UEFA playoff in 2022 World Cup opener

Ukraine will face Wales for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park set up Sunday's playoff clash in Cardiff. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were on target for the Ukrainians on an emotional night in Glasgow as the country played its first competitive match since Russia's invasion earlier this year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlo White
The Independent

On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces plan to step down as England boss

Tracey Neville announced on this day three years ago that she would step down as EnglandNetball head coach after that summer’s World Cup in order to start a family.The then 42-year-old had been in the job since 2015 and led England to a historic Commonwealth gold 2018.Neville, the sister of former Manchester United and England footballers Gary and Phil Neville, said in a statement from England Netball: “Being the Vitality Roses head coach is something I have relished and I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do.“Over the last few months I have sat down with England...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Karsten Warholm returns for Rabat Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule

With the world track and field championships coming next month, podium favorites are emerging with the Diamond League circuit providing the best prospects. The season continues Sunday with world previews in Rabat, Morocco. Olympic gold medalists Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah are among the headliners, live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Premier League#Ap#The Associated Press#Daily Mail#Nbc Sports#Major League Soccer#Chicago Fire#Espn#Seattle Sounders#American#Cbs#The Champions League
CBS Sports

Italy vs. Argentina live stream: Team news, TV channel, how to watch online, Finalissima start time, news

The champions of UEFA Euro 2020 will face the champions of Copa America 2021 in a new competition called the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the Finalissima. Italy will play against Argentina at Wembley, where eleven months ago Roberto Mancini's side won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final after penalties. Argentina on the other hand, arrived at this match after winning the Copa America last summer against Brazil. Both tournaments were supposed to happen in 2020 but then they were postponed due to the pandemic.
MLS
CBS Sports

Scotland vs. Urkaine live stream: World Cup playoff prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

Ukraine takes on Scotland this Wednesday in what will be an emotionally charged FIFA World Cup qualification playoff clash at Hampden Park. In action for the first time since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainians have gathered their squad and will now attempt to overcome the Scots on home soil before the winner faces Wales for a spot in Qatar. Regardless of the result, the fact that Oleksandr Petrakov's men are here merits celebration.
UEFA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy