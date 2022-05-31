5 Reasons to check out Bally’s new Carousel Bar

Atlantic City sure doesn’t have a shortage of bars. From brewpubs to lobby bars, from rock clubs to classy joints, you won’t go thirsty in Atlantic City. But one thing that has eluded the World’s Greatest Playground all of these years is a carousel-style bar, kind of like the one at...
Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
2022 is turning into a year of transition for Ocean City's landmark restaurants. Just days after Ocean City's iconic Chatterbox Restaurant, with 85 years of history on 9th Street, changed hands, Randazzo's Family Restaurant, the popular pizza place and Italian restaurant with 52 years of heritage at 34th and Asbury Avenue, has hit the market.
Join Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, June 17 from 10 am to 2 pm! It's time to enjoy some fresh-air and outdoor fun with rides, food, games, bars, live entertainment, helicopter rides and more at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
Looking for somewhere to eat this weekend? A Stone Harbor restaurant is serving up homemade Italian food that has everyone drooling. It has great wines and a cozy space that’s great for any occasion. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Ristorante Luciano with the inside look. Get...
This is a big fun weekend for cars and fruit! I mean usually, I pair my fruit with Nutella but I’m open to new things! You don't want to miss this New Jersey strawberry festival happening this weekend! Here are all the juicy details!. If you have this Saturday...
North Beach Atlantic City has announced that the entertainment district of Atlantic City will host its annual summer-kick off premiere ocean-front firework spectacular on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m. The firework spectacular, in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, America’s First Family of Fireworks, will be free and open to...
You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state. It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.
There is a small Italian restaurant in Ocean County that, day in and day out, may quietly be serving the best Italian food in the whole state. If you are lucky enough to live near this incredible restaurant, good for you. If not, you need to pack the family n the car, skip lunch, and head to Point Pleasant Borough in Ocean County.
With a mealy-mouthedness that is becoming all too familiar, Atlantic City casino operators took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to plead poverty, warning of “grave danger” to their businesses unless they got tax cuts yesterday. One of their arguments was they were losing business to Internet gambling (largely operated by themselves). But hey, it worked. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told the Lege to give the casinos what they wanted—and it did. According to a new Pro Publica report, “under the changes, companies will collectively pay … $55 million less than they otherwise would have this year—cuts that will disproportionately impact Atlantic City, the distressed capital of the state’s gaming industry.”
There are plenty of things to do in Atlantic City, NJ but something especially exciting is coming up next month that the MTV show lovers in your life will enjoy. Nick Cannon and his Wild'n Out crew are going on tour this summer and they’re making their way to New Jersey!
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. ATLANTIC CITY “Clique21,” ArtC group show of works by South Jersey visual artists and photographers,...
Sure, you may have seen horses at someone's house if they own a farm or hired a professional company to give pony rides at their kid's birthday party, but seeing a bunch of them just nonchalantly mosey across your driveway is a different sight entirely. That's exactly what people experienced...
How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many. The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop. If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right. As is the case with most stores that stand the test of...
Someone hit the New Jersey Lottery in Ocean City, scoring a $50,000 prize over the holiday weekend. New Jersey Lottery officials say a ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball drawn Monday (May 30) in the lottery's Powerball game. The score earns the ticket owner a $50,000 third-tier prize.
The growing popularity of pickleball has netted a split in Ship Bottom, where a new recreation fee prompted a request for the improvement of existing courts and a reminder that officials promised the John J. Guild Recreation Park would not grow into a nuisance for neighbors. Borough officials heard from...
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
An expansion by grocery anchor ShopRite and the addition of a new escape room “retailtainment” concept — along with the recommitment of an existing dining tenant — mark the latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. The commercial real estate services firm serves as exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 215,000-square-foot Burlington County retail property, situated at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.
