Copperas Cove, TX

Authorities warn of potential scams stemming from Uvalde tragedy

By O. Gloria Okorie
News Channel 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement on behalf of Attorney General Ken Paxton to beware of scams and frauds tied to the Uvalde tragedy on Tuesday. Authorities stated that while Texans have come together through the shared grief to comfort and aid...

www.kxxv.com

News Channel 25

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

The police chief who led the initial police response to last week’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas was unaware of 911 calls made by students from within the classroom, according to Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents the area. Gutierrez said calls from students who...
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform. Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, now linked to slayings of 3 children, 2 adults

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms they believe convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, 46, has killed five more people, three of which are children since escaping from custody May 12. The slain family was from Houston and were visiting their weekend home, according to law enforcement. They were seen alive, earlier in the day on June 2. The home where they were killed was cleared multiple times, as it's within the primary search perimeter, according to law enforcement. But officials said they believe Lopez broke into the home at some point after hiding in the woods."He broke...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sugar Land man indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

SUGAR LAND, Texas – More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships that issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land on Wednesday. He is expected to make...
SUGAR LAND, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four men arrested for narcotics following late night traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement take four suspects into custody following late night traffic stops. On Tuesday, at approximately 12:38 a.m., Deputy Austin Moore conducted a traffic stop on a 2022 black Toyota Campy on IH-10 eastbound near mile marker 661. Following further investigation, Deputy Moore arrested the driver, Isaac Marcantel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Anonymous Donor Covers Funeral Expenses For Texas Shooting Victims

An anonymous donor has donated money to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Uvalda mass shooting. In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, many of the families of the victims turned to social media to crowdfund money to help them pay for the considerable expenses they would be dealing with.
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Video of APD Officer Throwing Woman to Ground Goes Viral

Family members of Elisha Wright Jr., a 22-year-old Black man charged with assaulting police, joined the Austin Justice Coalition on Wednesday to call attention to a questionable use of force by Austin police officers caught on video. Taken just before 2am on the morning of May 1, the five-second video...
AUSTIN, TX

