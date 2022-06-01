Sheriffs Office Confirmed Body Recovered in Delta Waters in Antioch

The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, Marshall Curtis Jones, was killed yesterday (June 1, 2022) by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after charging at officers with a knife. Oakley and Antioch police...
The Oakley Police Department said that they plan to give "a significant update" in the Alexis Gabe case Thursday morning. Police said Wednesday that they have new details in the case and the police chief will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Oakley City Hall. Gabe has been...
"We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him where is Alexis... we will continue to search for her until we find her." Alexis Gabe's family spoke after it was announced her ex-boyfriend - suspected of her murder - was killed by police.
Divers will try again Thursday to find the swimmer who went missing Sunday evening in the Sacramento River in Colusa, amid signs that search teams are now focusing on a recovery effort. Colusa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kris Cooper said authorities worked the river just east of Colusa’s Levee Park all...
Officials in the Stockton area reported a crash on Lillian Avenue on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Fremont Avenue and Lillian Avenue and was said to have involved at least two vehicles. Details on the Crash on Lillian Avenue...
A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.
BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later. Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire said its law enforcement officers have arrested a man on suspicion of setting a fire in Monte Rio in Sonoma County last week. Jack Stanley Seprish, a 43-year-old transient, was arrested in the case, officials said. At 6:12 p.m. Thursday, May 26, firefighting...
FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court. When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 570-acre fire in Napa County that broke out Tuesday afternoon is 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a tweet Wednesday evening. Officials are calling this the “Old Fire,” which caused one firefighter to be hospitalized for a “minor injury.” The fire prompted evacuations in the area of Soda […]
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa. Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 […]
HEALDSBURG – A Healdsburg man was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years and four months in prison for driving under the influence in a crash that killed a man and seriously injured a boy who lost his leg, the Sonoma County District Attorney announced. Ulises Castrejon Valdez, 28, pleaded no contest in March to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving-impaired causing great bodily injury. Valdez caused the accident in May of 2021 on High School Road near Gaye Road that resulted in the death of a bicyclist and the loss of a minor child's leg, among other serious injuries,...
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday.
The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats.
At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room.
The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — An Amador County sheriff’s sergeant, who is running for sheriff himself in the upcoming election, has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by an outside agency. (Video above: Top headlines for June 1) It’s unclear what Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie is being investigated...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms.
At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons.
The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history.
Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a junior high school multiple times. Officers took the man into custody after chasing him through the school while he rode an electric skateboard, police said. Police were first notified of the burglary around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at Hopkins Junior High […]
Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.
