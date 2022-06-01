ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Board votes to change KCK middle school mascot

By Brian Dulle
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public School Board voted Tuesday to change the mascot of one of its middle schools.

Earlier this year the district said it started talking about the change because some school mascots could be considered insensitive to other cultures.

According to the district several mascots were reviewed.

Leaders decided to focus on the mascot at Arrowhead Middle School, which was previously the Apaches.

A committee on May 10 recommended the mascot be changed to the Arrowhead Wolves . The board voted 7-0 Tuesday and officially approved the change.

Not only was the previous mascot considered offensive to Native American tribes, the district said Apaches aren’t even from the Kansas City metro area.

The school board also voted to change the name of the Fairfax Learning Center to the Alfred Fairfax Academy, named after the first Black Kansas state legislator .

IN THIS ARTICLE
