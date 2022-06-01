ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Murder-suicide victims found in Fresno were married, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people who were found dead in a car in a residential area of Fresno early Saturday morning were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Officials say 87-year-old Richard Dillon shot and killed 76-year-old Claudia Dillon before turning the gun on himself, in what is described by investigators as a murder-suicide.

The two victims were also married to each other, according to the coroner’s office.

The original call went out around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to an area of Van Ness Avenue, between Bullard and Barstow avenues. Investigators described the incident as isolated.

