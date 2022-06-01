Morrisville-Eaton edges Oriskany in Class D baseball final

Donald E. Gokey, 89, of Camden, NY, died on May 24, 2022, at The Grand Nursing Home in Chittenango, NY. Born on October 22, 1932, in Claremont, NH, he was the son of Fred and Laura Henault Gokey. Don was raised in Claremont, NH, and graduated from Vermont Academy. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University and taught Social Studies in Gouverneur and then in Camden, NY for 30 years. During his time teaching at Camden High School, Don enjoyed coaching school basketball and baseball. He also was a long- time coach for Crist Motors Little League team. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. For many years Don held season tickets to SU football games, and he loved going to the War Memorial to watch hockey in the winter. A history enthusiast, Don traveled throughout much of Europe. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and spending time at the ocean in Maine. Closer to home, he could be found pulling slots at the casino. He will also be remembered painting houses in the Camden area during summer break along with his fellow school teaching friends. Don was also a former member of the Camden Lions Club for many years.

