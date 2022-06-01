ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

Morrisville-Eaton edges Oriskany in Class D baseball final

By Steve Jones
Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Nicholas Brady pitched four-seed Morrisville-Eaton to a Section III Class D baseball title Tuesday in a 3-2 win against Oriskany at Onondaga Community College. Brady tossed a 116-pitch complete game and drove in the game-winning run at the plate. Oriskany, the two-seed, got on the scoreboard...

Cole fuels Spartans to Class A softball title

SYRACUSE — A three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate and a diving catch in centerfield were the contributions by junior Savannah Cole in helping New Hartford to a Section III Class A softball championship Thursday. The Spartans defeated Auburn 6-3 at Onondaga Community College. New Hartford, the four seed,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bracket-busting Jugglers fall to Sandy Creek in Class C final

SYRACUSE — The playoff run by 17-seed Utica-Notre Dame ended at the hands of Sandy Creek, in a 7-3 loss in the Section III Class C softball championship game Thursday at Onondaga Community College. Sandy Creek, the three seed, extended its win streak to 13 games with the title...
SANDY CREEK, NY
Cardone on All-Region baseball team

Whitesboro graduate and Utica University sophomore pitcher Ryan Cardone has earned an honor from his baseball season. Cardone was picked to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division III Region 3 All-Region Third Team. He compiled a 5-2 record this season with a 3.08 earned-run average and a 1.19 WHIP...
WHITESBORO, NY
College Notebook: All-America honors for Enos, Oczkowski

SUNY Oswego senior baseball player Ryan Enos (Oriskany) and Ithaca College track and field star Nate Oczkowski (New Hartford) were already school record holders. Now, they are All-Americans. Enos, whose record-setting career at Oswego ended with last weekend’s two losses in the best-of-three Super Regionals of the NCAA Division III...
ITHACA, NY
Oriskany tops Poland to wear Section III Class D softball crown

EAST SYRACUSE — The general consensus among members of the Oriskany softball team is they have a relaxed, tight-knit group as. That was apparent before the Section III Class D championship game when Oriskany players were dancing in the dugout to a mix of songs – including the hit from Disney’s new movie, "Encanto" — to stay loose.
Donald E. Gokey

Donald E. Gokey, 89, of Camden, NY, died on May 24, 2022, at The Grand Nursing Home in Chittenango, NY. Born on October 22, 1932, in Claremont, NH, he was the son of Fred and Laura Henault Gokey. Don was raised in Claremont, NH, and graduated from Vermont Academy. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University and taught Social Studies in Gouverneur and then in Camden, NY for 30 years. During his time teaching at Camden High School, Don enjoyed coaching school basketball and baseball. He also was a long- time coach for Crist Motors Little League team. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. For many years Don held season tickets to SU football games, and he loved going to the War Memorial to watch hockey in the winter. A history enthusiast, Don traveled throughout much of Europe. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and spending time at the ocean in Maine. Closer to home, he could be found pulling slots at the casino. He will also be remembered painting houses in the Camden area during summer break along with his fellow school teaching friends. Don was also a former member of the Camden Lions Club for many years.
CAMDEN, NY
Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
Syracuse basketball recruit puts up monster game for City Rocks in EYBL

Talented and underrated wing Damarius Owens, who received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball last month, continues to showcase his skills on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward, who hails from Upstate New York, caught the attention of various national analysts and scouts last month when Owens shined for the Albany City Rocks in Nike’s EYBL league during NCAA live periods when college coaches could watch high-school prospects in person.
SYRACUSE, NY
Frances J. Mariano

Frances J. Mariano, 93, of Albany and formerly of Utica passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in East Greenbush, NY. She was born on March 6, 1929, in Frankfort, NY, a daughter of the late George and Madeline (Bessie) Lorango...
UTICA, NY
Extraordinary Talent of the Week: Alexa Rose Battaglia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s talent feels fortunate to have been introduced to music in kindergarten at Manlius Pebble Hill. Now at the age of 14, she values her time with the Symphoria Young Artist Orchestra. Alexa also plays in a quartet with other musicians from the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Funeral notices — June 2, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
William E. Warner – May 28, 2022

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY who, on May 28th, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease. Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on March 25th, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.
Bellinger wins Shampine Memorial in opening-night program at Oswego

OSWEGO — Brandon Bellinger held off Dan Connors Jr. to win the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday in the season-opening Port City 150 program at Oswego Speedway. In other feature action, Dan Kapuscinski won the Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers,...
OSWEGO, NY
Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days Return

A Summer tradition is returning to Cayuga County. Thursday sees the return of the Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days. The three day event will see rides, music, food and games at the festival grounds at Route 31. The Field Days run through Saturday. June 2nd- 6pm DJ Piper. June 3rd-...
WEEDSPORT, NY
Sports agate — June 1, 2022

11-seed Adirondack vs. one-seed Westmoreland, late, Tuesday. two-seed Baldwinsville vs. one-seed Liverpool, 7 p.m. four-seed New Hartford vs. two-seed Auburn, 4:30 p.m. 17-seed Notre Dame vs. three-seed Sandy Creek, 5 p.m. Class D. Tuesday. Oriskany 5, Poland 4. Vernon Downs. Monday’s Results. 1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000. 4...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY

