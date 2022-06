Cass County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three ATV crashes were reported during Memorial Day weekend, resulting in multiple injuries. The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Office says the first one was reported on May 28 in rural Boy River, MN. Authorities say a 15-year-old boy lost control of an ATV and ended up hitting trees. The Sheriff’s Office says he was wearing a helmet and speed does appear to be a factor. He was flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities with serious injuries.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO