PRAISES PASSAGE OF PUBLIC HOUSING PRESERVATION TRUST: Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (D-45), Chair of the Assembly Housing Committee, praised yesterday’s passage of legislation to establish the NYC Public Housing Preservation Trust, which will facilitate repairs to NYCHA buildings. The Trust will unlock billions in federal funding to accelerate repairs and make long- overdue investments for NYCHA residents across all five boroughs, and the legislation will preserve all tenant resident rights and protections, including a guarantee that no NYCHA resident will have to pay more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO