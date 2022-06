In Missouri, an estimated 8,585 deaths could have been avoided if 100% of adults were vaccinated, the analysis found (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). If all of Missouri’s adults were vaccinated against COVID-19, more than half of the over 14,000 deaths attributed to the virus since January 2021 may have been prevented, a new analysis concluded.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO