Aiken, SC

Aiken Civic Ballet performs as part of Hopelands Concert Series

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Hopelands Concert Series, running from early spring into early summer, is into its final month, and the offering May 30, instead of live music, brought a recorded soundtrack and extra emphasis on visual beauty and grace, with the Aiken Civic Ballet Company on stage. The May 30...

www.postandcourier.com

Spartanburg Rhythm and Ribs Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Southside Lions Club will host its fifth Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs Festival at Barnet Park on June 4. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021. “It is a family-friendly event in a very relaxing atmosphere, and it just brings everybody together,” said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Bulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue F

Bulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue Fawn Male, 2 Lilac Tri Females, 2 Blue/Fawn Females. Big Heads and lots of wrinkles. Puppy comes w/: One year health guarantee, Microchip, 1st Shots. Located in Columbia, SC. Call/Txt for details. https://triplecrownenglishbulldogs.com/puppies (316)303-5425.
COLUMBIA, SC
Today's events for June 3

The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale will be held today and Saturday. The annual event stretches 44 miles through seven towns along Highway 23 with stops in Batesburg-Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield and Modoc. Rod Harris Jr. will perform at 8 and 10:30 p.m. today at Vibes and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg Main Street development draws hopes for business boon

SPARTANBURG — Architectural design work continues on a proposed $75 million downtown development scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 on East Main Street. Greenville-based developer M Peters Group was granted preliminary conceptual approval by Spartanburg's Design Review Board on May 3. The project includes an 11-story building with 160 apartments and 200 parking spaces. Two seven-story buildings are proposed to be constructed on either side of the 11-story building. Plans include 20,000-square-feet of retail space to be featured on the ground floor with apartments and condos on the upper floors.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Commentary: We want to protect Robert Smalls' legacy at his historic Beaufort house

Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
BEAUFORT, SC
Local staffing firms to hold job fairs June 8-9

Charleston based staffing companies ProLogistix and Hire Dynamics are holding job fairs in Summerville this week to help fill 300 open positions. The fairs will be 3-6 p.m. June 8 and 9, according to a Hire Dynamics press release. Companies represented are hiring for full time as well as part...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sherwin-Williams moving into former Greenville fire station

GREENVILLE — A more than 70-year-old former fire station on Augusta Street south of downtown Greenville will soon house the district offices and a retail location of a paint manufacturing company. Sherwin-Williams has had a store next door to the station since 1953. The small square building connects to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sumter schools chief named superintendent for Lexington County district

WEST COLUMBIA — Sumter School District Superintendent Brenda Hafner will take over at Lexington County School District Two, weeks after the previous superintendent resigned unexpectedly after less than a year on the job. Hafner was a Lexington Two superintendent finalist in 2020 when the 8,600-student district covering Cayce and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Animal rescue group director arrested after 30 dead dogs, cats found in her Columbia home

COLUMBIA — The director of an animal rescue nonprofit was arrested June 3 after authorities discovered 30 decomposing dog and cats corpses in her home in May. Deputies responded to a call on May 22 that said the "smell of death" was coming from Caroline Dawn Pennington's house on Dibble Lane in Columbia, Richland County Sheriff's Department said.
COLUMBIA, SC
Nearly 200 built-to-rent townhomes planned for southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather than...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock baseball arrivals, departures and other offseason notes

COLUMBIA — As the dust settled on the baseball season and the status of coach Mark Kingston, the questions began for what will undoubtedly be an NCAA regional-or-else 2023 South Carolina baseball season. The litany of pitching injuries to Kingston’s team this year certainly played a huge role in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Q&A with Ron Felder

Ron Felder is a candidate in the Republican primary race in Aiken County Council’s District 1. His opponent is Melinda Starnes. Voters go to the polls June 14. Incumbent Kathy Rawls told the Aiken Standard earlier this year that she wouldn’t seek reelection. Felder is local business owner...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
$63M settlement ends 2 lawsuits by SCANA shareholders

SPARTANBURG — SCANA Corp. shareholders were awarded $63 million in a settlement related to the coverup of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project and the company's subsequent merger with Dominion Energy. The settlement concluded two lawsuits SCANA investors filed in the wake of the $9 billion debacle. The first,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Columbia man shot and killed inside his car after argument at Kingstree convivence store

A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
COLUMBIA, SC

